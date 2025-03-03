We are increasingly aware of the scams. We receive mails that ensure that our package cannot be sent by an error in the delivery address, also that our order is in customs and we must pay a few euros so that it can be delivered, notices of banks where we do not even have money … In short, we begin to know them all.

But there is a type of fraud that speaks quite a lot in the media and in social networks – also in the corrillos with acquaintances – that it is not always easy to brake: the scams of love. It is a scam that someone sells you an idyll that does not end up being so beautiful, that they tell you lies and promise you a better future, but it is also to ask you for money and disappear.

It is almost always the same story: you know someone special on a website or appointment application. Soon you will want to have your phone to continue talking on that way and discover that you are falling in love but lives far, maybe for work or for a family problem. And … pum! He starts asking for money for a plane ticket and thus visit you, or because he has a health problem and cannot pay the treatment, or is studying and some credits are not granted … In any case, you end up sending it because you are in love to the eyebrows and automatically stop knowing of this person. As we said, it is a classic that many people are not known yet.

Who are more vulnerable to these scams?

Lara Ferreiro, psychologist and author of ‘Not one more cocoon!: the definitive method to love you and find your perfect partner, ‘he says that these frauds are mainly focused on favoring women: «We have more propensity to fall love scams. You think you have a relationship with that person and in the end the goal is always money. It should be stressed that Any woman can fallr In a love scam and especially in a moment of vulnerability, as they have fired your work, your partner has left you, you feel very alone … ».









However, there are more prone profiles to it as can be emotional addicts than They cheat In toxic relationships, they are alone … according to Ferreiro, especially women From 50 years that “they can feel abandoned”: some have depression, anxiety, fibromyalgia, have gone through a divorce or their children have already left the nest.

“I once on television spoke with a woman who said she had given Luis Miguel 100,000 euros, the singer, and in the end she ended up confessing that, well, there comes a time when she could intuit that it was not Luis Miguel but that she also felt talking to someone and made her move on,” he says.

Types of fraud and phases of falling in love

Catfishing is a type of fraud that consists of creating false profiles to deceive another person, and use stolen photos. SexTorts is also common and is that the scammers are looking for money or obtain information about the images you have sent – generally photos that you would not send to anyone other than your partner – and if you do not do what asks you to disseminate them.

No less known are the ‘Deep Fake’ scams, which thanks to artificial intelligence impersonate the voice of your loved ones. It is so accurate that with this technique they have been capable – and they continue to be – to get a lot of money because the voice you think that a relative or friend is in trouble is so accurate.

«Love scammers often use the scam in several phases. The first is to gain confidence; Then the euphoria arrives, which is like the electoral campaign: they are wonderful, they will support you in everything. It is a phase loaded with euphoria and romance, ”says Lara Ferreiro.

In the second the blackmail comes into play: they sell you a story in which they have a relative through a disease in order to cause sorrow, that you feel guilty because you have things that this person does not and could help … Finally, the phase in which they take the loot. «His life is so tragic that through the penalty you end up giving money. They are urgent and Desperate and then disappear ».

Do not trust yourself

As Lara Ferreiro advises, the first thing to do and more basic is Avoid leaving people money Do not know each other. Even if you take a while talking online with someone, you really don’t know him and behind the screen can anyone be. «To a person who have not seen physically, that you have not been at home and that you do not know where you live is not your partner, that is, you do not give information to anyone. Suspicion of people who write you to link up social networks because it is probably one of the cups of my book; When a man goes too fast and everything is I love you and he doesn’t know you anything, it’s a scam ».

The psychologist tells a case that knows closely. A man who contacted his victims on social networks and had four girlfriends: Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday already told them that he was opposing: «He said he was opposing for judge and that is why he did not see them as they would like, because he had to study a lot. Each one gave him five thousand euros because they were entrepreneurs and took 20,000 euros in a month ».

The expert warns that you do not have to share a phone number, or bank information and in no case give money to someone who is not known: “Block whenever someone you do not know by social networks with the intention of linking because surely contact you for economic theme or to destabilize your emotional level.”

On the other hand, you can also perform an inverse search. For example, look for the profile of the profile through tool like Google Lens that checks you whether that person exists or not. And, in addition, we must report: «There is an application that is alertcops and is police and civil guards. You can put the online complaint on the Telematics Brigade, that is, if you are ashamed to go to the police station you can also do it through the application of the Police and the State forces and security. Although you cannot recover the lost, this prevents other victims from being absolutely destroyed. And, of course, we must also seek psychological and even legal advice, ”he concludes.