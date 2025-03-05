Tom Cruise He is one of those celebrities, along with Brad Pitt, among others, who exceed 60 years and that seem not to age. However, in its last public appearance, His face too round and swollen It became an object of debate on social networks and the media. The actor starred in an announcement prior to the Super Bowlwhere a younger face wore, but also more round, with the least marked features. Although it could be due to a weight gain, several American doctors said in an article published in the Daily Mail that the new face is the result of the fillings. Tom Cruise seems to have fallen into the one known as Syndrome ‘Overfilled’, that is, an abuse of materials and filling products.

What is the ‘Overfilled’ syndrome?

One of the consequences of the misuse of aesthetic medicine are the swollen faces known as ‘Overfilled’ syndrome. The doctor Conchita Pinillaspecialist in plastic surgery, explains that it is a problem that “occurs When face volumesespecially those of the middle third, They are disproportionate because of excessive infiltrationsthat do not respect the times, have not been placed in the right place, often by an addiction of the patient to the fillings ».

It is important to clarify that fanas Not for the use of botulinum toxin (The popular Botox), since the latter does not provide volume, but its function is to paralyze the muscle on which it is applied.

According to Dr. Pinilla, «the filling has a function: to provide the necessary bone structure so that it is aged more slowly (with age it is reabsorbed), and therefore it has to be natural. The disproportion of volume especially in cheekbones and cheeks is the product of several things ». Among those things, the expert cites: «patient addiction or inappropriate protocol by the professional». In general, hyaluronic acid, the most common filling material today, provides natural and temporal results, since it is a reabsorbable product, but if application times are not respected (it is generally waiting for about 6 months) to cause those swollen faces.









Years ago filling materials that were not reabsorbed (such as silicone), which did cause that swelling, but now they are no longer allowed. The doctor Lázaro seaspecialist in aesthetic medicine, says the difference between the fillings of before and those of now. «Formerly too many roads were put between 8 and 15 per session, since exaggerated cheekbones were sought. In addition, they ended up weighing, especially in the middle third area; Now we see the consequences. Luckily the current trend advocates naturalness and the least is more. On the other hand there is some genetics that seems to predispose to the increase in volume when performing an infiltration. And finally, there are patients who are not completely reabsorbed, hence the importance of personalized diagnosis ».

How to avoid swollen faces?

Trusting the good criteria of aesthetic medicine professionals is important not to fall into ‘Overfilled’ syndrome. These will advise the best treatment plan to eliminate wrinkles or sagging, without a drastic change in the shape of the face. The doctor Beatriz Beltránexpert in aesthetic medicine, commented that «professionals can not only think about the immediate result, which has to be excellent, we must also take into account the impact of long -term treatments. I attend many cases of unhappy patients who seek to reverse excessive and inappropriate infiltrations of ‘fillers’. They no longer want to have an unnatural appearance, like too full lips and exaggerated jaw lines. “

Respecting times is essential, there are also others alternative treatments to fillings They also help rejuvenate the face such as collagen inductors, although they do not have such an immediate effect on wrinkles. The doctor Carlos Gómezspecialist in aesthetic medicine, proposes the Liquid lifting. “There is talk of liquid lifting because once the collagen stimulators are applied, they will not only replace the volumes that we lose over time, thus improving the support of soft tissues and returning them to their natural position, but also regenerate collagen and elastin improving firmness.”

Dr. Gómez bets on bio -stimulators when replacing the volumes of the face. «One of the main advantages with respect to other techniques that exist in the market is the type of collagen that it creates, since it stimulates the production of type 1 collagen, which is more vascularized and elastic. In addition, they offer added benefits such as improvement in skin quality. On the other hand, collagen inducers can be applied in a deep plane (periosteum or bone) to replace lost volumes, as well as in a more superficial (subcutaneous) plane to stimulate the collagen of our skin ».

However, Dr. Beltrán warns that we must not exceed bio -stimulators. While hyaluronic acid does have an ‘antidote’, which can dissolve excess, collagen inductors do not have it. «It is important to clarify that we cannot dissolve collagen stimulators, such as calcium hydroxyapatite, polycaprolactone and polyractic acid; nor the autologous fat fillings. As there is no antidote for them the best solution is to resort to doctors with great experience because their effect cannot be reversed ».

Report an error



