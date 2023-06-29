With the arrival of summer, mosquitoes also showed up. In addition to being annoying, the insect is also dangerous because it can transmit numerous diseases. There are around 3,500 different species of mosquitoes in the world: the most common in the Mediterranean basin are the common mosquito (Culex pipiens) which transmits Nile fever and the tiger mosquito (Aedes albopictus) which can transmit malaria, yellow fever, Chikungunya , dengue and the Zika virus. According to the World Health Organization, mosquitoes cause more than 700,000 deaths a year worldwide. Based on the latest data of European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) in the coming years we can expect more cases and more deaths in Europe from diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and West Nile fever. In 2022, 1,133 human cases and 92 deaths of Nile virus infection were reported in the EU and EEA: 1,112 acquired locally in 11 countries, with lItaly leads with 723 cases reported locally.