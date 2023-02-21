The knee, for soccer players, is almost their reason for being. It is the key body part for this sport to be practiced.

A serious injury could leave the soccer player off the pitch for days, months, years, and even for life, which is why it is important to know how to treat it.

was given the task of investigating how to avoid injuries in this joint of the human body.

1. The medical part

When starting the training routine it is important to go to the doctor first, to find out what you are up to.

He is the one who can indicate some protection measures such as preventive orthoses to reduce these risks.

2. The warm-up

You have to prepare the body for exercise. Warming up is key to seeking to have a greater flow of blood and oxygen to the muscles.

“Knee injuries are reduced by up to 27 percent when prevention programs are carried out, which include warming up with jumping, running and flexibility exercises, as well as balance and strength training,” the publication says.

3. Stretches

actiusbyorliman.com ensures that “stretching should be done before and after exercise, they help improve flexibility and prevent injuries.”

He cautions that you should ideally stretch the muscle as slowly as possible and hold it there for 30 seconds.

It is the ideal position to relax after a day of intense exercise.

4. Without demanding

You have to start slowly and increase the intensity of the exercise with a gradual frequency.

Be careful: “Keep in mind also that if you gained a few kilos, your knees will suffer from this overload. Improve your diet and do exercises that will help you lose weight, each kilo less is one more relief for your knees”, is the recommendation.​

5. Hydration and nutrition

“Joints are made up of fluid, this decreases the impact of exercise on them. For this reason it is important to stay hydrated before, during and after physical activity. Your knees and other joints will thank you,” the article states.

6. Rest

You have to recover. Muscles need to rest. You have to stick to “silent training” because the muscles and ligaments become strong when they rest, after physical activity.

7. Strengthen the body

“To take care of your knees you must keep your whole body in shape. Keep your hip, thigh, buttock and back muscles toned. This will help your body stay aligned and in the correct position when exercising,” says the publication.

8. Practice on different terrains

You have to avoid running on asphalt or concrete, here the impact on the knee is greater.

The idea is to perform your workouts on soft surfaces such as grass or dirt.

“Flat surfaces are also preferable to inclined ones, since you are overloading the work of the knees,” he points out.

Running is a necessary activity to maintain a good physique, but you must be careful to avoid injury.

9. Proper technique

The article points out that "errors in posture, the way of moving forward or stepping, can overload the knees. Ideally, you should start your routine with a professional, who will advise you on the proper technique to perform the sport."

10. Wear knee pads to prevent injury

