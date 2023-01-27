In summer the long hot days allow clothes to dry in no time. However, doing laundry in winter makes the wait longer, and even more so if it’s raining outside and you have to put it inside the house. Leaving it to dry in any room causes humidity to form which will prolong the drying time, but it is not the only negative effect. This concentration of water vapor will create a colder sensation in the home, which can cause health problems, especially in those people who already have breathing difficulties, such as asthmatics and allergies. That’s not counting the bad smell or the creation of mold on ceilings and walls.

Tips and advice for drying clothes inside the house



Follow these tips to prevent moisture from flooding your rooms when you hang clothes inside the house, which will make them dry faster.

– When you put the washing machine on, choose a program with a longer and faster spin. This way you will get the clothes to come out with the least amount of water and it will take less time to dry.

– Ventilation is key so that humidity does not accumulate at home. Choose the place with the best ventilation to put the clothesline and open the windows and doors for at least 15 minutes so that the draft reduces the humidity.

– When hanging clothes, put them as far apart as possible. In this way the garments will dry faster and moisture will not accumulate. You can also use hangers, which will allow you to have clothes without wrinkles.

– A good option to eliminate humidity is to have an electric dehumidifier. With this device you will not have to have the windows open when it is very cold outside.

– A solution for when you shop at home is to use salt stones. This element absorbs moisture and is not very expensive.