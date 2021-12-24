RAÚL RIVAS GONZÁLEZ Professor of Microbiology, University of Salamanca Friday 24 December 2021, 10:05



Anchovies that are actually juvenile tuna caught illegally. Honey adulterated with sugar syrup. Caviar replaced by fish roe of no commercial value. Crushed oregano with tasteless olive leaves. False black Périgord truffles. Shark marketed as cod. Wine and spirits mixed with methanol. Clams illegally caught and unfit for consumption. And a long etcetera.

The opportunities in which we can run into food fraud are varied, but the probability grows in periods in which the price of certain foods increases compared to what they have at other times of the year, such as at Christmas.

It is because the higher the price of the product, the greater the profit margin if there is an adulteration that makes the ingredients used or the process of obtaining the food cheaper.

In general terms, regulatory agencies indicate that the foods most affected by fraud are: ground coffee (which is mixed with roasted and ground corn or barley), olive oil, fish, shellfish, milk and dairy, honey, alcoholic beverages, fruit juices –especially orange–, meat, rice, coffee, tea and various spices such as saffron, vanilla, star anise, chili powder or black pepper among others.

The price of fraud



The European Commission estimates that, at present, food fraud represents an enormous cost for consumers and for the industry. They handle figures as exorbitant as 8 to 12 billion euros in Europe, and a range of between 30 and 40 billion euros globally. Very high when compared to the cost attributable to the illegal trade in other products on the black markets such as firearms (around € 9 billion) or heroin (€ 30 billion).

The data suggests that approximately 10% of commercially produced food and beverage products are affected by fraud. Although it is not ruled out that this hardly represents the tip of a mammoth iceberg.

Of course, the numbers only tell us about the initial financial cost of food fraud. To this should be added the health costs involved in treating consumers poisoned by adulterated or contaminated food. Not to mention the value of a brand’s damaged reputation that has been counterfeited, often incalculable.

The spice and fish scam



Europe is one of the world’s leading herb and spice importing regions, with approximately 300,000 tonnes, mostly from East Asia.

Powdered spices lend themselves to counterfeiting for two reasons. On the one hand, because they have a very high value and it is “profitable” to falsify them. On the other hand, because it is very difficult for the consumer to detect if the product has been mixed with other less expensive plants (oregano with olive leaves) or if dyes have been added to make the spice appear more attractive or authentic (for example, the saffron).

The control plan carried out in 2021 by the European Union identified that 17% of the herbs and spices traded were suspected of fraud. According to the analyzes, 48% of the oregano samples were adulterated, mixed with other products of negligible value such as olive or myrtle leaves. And something similar happened with 17% of the pepper samples, 14% of the cumin samples, 11% of turmeric, 11% of saffron and 6% of paprika.

Most of the samples analyzed were ground or crushed, as this practice disguises fraud. Therefore, whenever possible it is advisable to purchase the spices without grinding.

By the way, sage, a popular plant in gastronomy and closely linked in many countries to the Christmas period, is also often adulterated with olive, myrtle, sumac or strawberry tree leaves. In 2020, research conducted at Queen’s University in Belfast revealed that 25% of sage samples purchased through e-commerce or independent channels in the UK were adulterated.

Something similar happens with fish sold sliced ​​or filleted, since this type of presentation facilitates the exchange of a certain species for other similar ones, but of lower value. Various analyzes based on DNA tests carried out by the organization Oceana inc. report that snapper, tuna, cod or hake are some of the species that suffer the highest number of cases of fraudulent labeling.

Dangerous for health



Food fraud is intentional deception carried out for profit. But it can pose a threat to public health and have a catastrophic economic impact on companies or entire countries.

To cite some examples, in May 2003 it was discovered that a batch of chili powder from India and marketed in the European Union was adulterated with the dye Sudan I. Sudan I is a dye used to color leather and textiles, not allowed in food as it has been classified as a category 3 carcinogen, that is, suspected human carcinogen, by the International Agency for Research on Cancer.

From this incident, and other adulterations with dyes not allowed in products that came from India, several strict controls were established. Despite these controls, in 2005 Sudan I color was found in Worcestershire sauce, also called Perrins sauce, produced in the United Kingdom. The Sudan I source of the sauce was chili powder imported from India in 2002 by the maker of Worcestershire sauce. Due to the fermentation and aging process of Worcestershire sauce, the product did not end up on the market until 2004-2005, long after the original incident ended. There had to be a massive recall of both the sauce itself – sent to at least 15 countries on two continents – and the food in which it had been used as an ingredient. In the UK alone, more than 600 types of products were recalled over eight months, at an estimated cost of £ 200 million.

In 2008, there was another incident in China, this time of adulteration of baby milk with melamine, a synthetic substance commonly used as an adhesive to make chipboard and plywood. Adulterated infant products affected 300,000 infants and young children. Of them 51,900 were hospitalized and 6 died. In addition to kidney damage, the prognosis is that in the future those affected could suffer complications such as tumorigenesis or growth retardation.

Operation Opson



To combat food fraud, in 2011 the first phase of the so-called Operation Opson took place —- which in Greek means “food” —-, whose objective was to withdraw from the market beverages and food that did not meet the minimum quality requirements or were forged, as well as dismantling the organized crime groups involved. The operation, in which 10 countries, mainly from Europe, participated, was jointly coordinated by INTERPOL and Europol.

Opson has grown over the years. The latest data refer to the fact that in Operation Opson IX, in which 77 countries participated and which was carried out in 2020, more than 12,000 tons of illegal and potentially harmful products were seized and taken from the consumer market. For example, in an unregistered warehouse in Bulgaria they found a huge batch of cheese containing the Enterobacteriaceae Escherichia coli. In total, some 3.6 tons of dangerous dairy products were seized and destroyed.

The pandemic fuels food fraud



Since the COVID-19 pandemic began, significant disruptions have occurred in the food supply chain. This has led to increased vulnerability to fraud in food production networks.

Without going any further, according to the UN All Rice Price Index, the price of rice reached its highest level in eight years in 2020, as the blockages related to covid-19 and restrictions on the export of key producers such as Vietnam, India and Pakistan restricted global supplies. We’ve said before that when prices skyrocket, so often does fraud.

In this case, the replacement of premium quality products such as Basmati rice or Thai Hom Mali by grains of inferior quality has been detected. This is nothing new: as early as 2014, Interpol and Europol seized 22 tonnes of long-grain rice in the UK that were sold as Basmati.

To prepare for food fraud attempts during the Christmas period, it is useful to consult some of the guides published by public bodies and aimed at allowing consumers to identify and differentiate the most expensive and demanded products of Christmas such as fish, mollusks and crustaceans. This way we will avoid that this Christmas they give us a pig for a hare.

