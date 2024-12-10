From chocolates to candy canes, nougats and seafood, Christmas is full of festive treats that we love to enjoy. It’s a season to be joyful and, for many of us, that means enjoying our meals and Favorite Christmas Drinks. However, all those sugary foods can wreak havoc on our teeth.

Christmas is synonymous with many things, but especially it is a time for meetings and lunches and dinners. Wow, what we do most this month of December (and a little bit of January) is sit at the table with the people we love and we eat and drink everything that the occasion allows: lemonades, alcohol, sweets… Whatever happens!

The Christmas meetings and dinners They are moments to enjoy as a family, but they can also become a nightmare if we do not pay attention to what we are going to eat. From the consumption of seafood (so typical of these dates) to the use of teeth as improvised tools, the holidays bring risks to our dental health. Therefore, we must be more alert during the holidays and thus avoid an emergency visit to the dentist.

In order to avoid breakages and other dramas that could ruin these dates, Dr. Belkys Martínez, a dentist specializing in prosthodontics and aesthetics, oral surgery and implantology, shares five key tips:









1. Be careful with shellfish and their hard shells

Biting into shellfish shells, such as prawns or crabs, is very common at Christmas meals, but this practice is dangerous because “hard shells can cause fractures in the teeth or damage existing restorations,” the doctor clarifies.

Tip: “Use appropriate tools such as nutcrackers or kitchen scissors to open seafood. “Never use your teeth,” he emphasizes.

2. Avoid very sticky or hard foods

Typical sweets such as hard nougat or candies wear down teeth, cause fractures or even tear out fillings or crowns.

Tip: the expert recommends “opting for soft or sweet nougats that are less aggressive for the teeth. Chew slowly and avoid biting hard foods directly.

3. Don’t use your teeth as an opener

Opening bottles, breaking adhesive tape or cutting threads with your teeth is quite common on these dates with the arrival of gifts. However, according to Dr. Belkys Martínez, this habit “can generate cracks, fractures or even loosen previously restored teeth.”

Tip: “Always have scissors, bottle openers or suitable utensils on hand for these tasks.”

4. Be careful when providing

In the excitement of celebrations, clinking glasses too hard can cause fractures in front teeth, especially if the glass is made of thick glass.

Tip: “Toast gently and make sure you don’t bite or bump the rim of the glass hard,” he says.

5. Protect your mouth

Family games, physical activities at meetings, certain dances… can end in accidental blows, especially when there are children or too much activity.

Tip: “Try to maintain a safe environment, especially in areas where people run or play. If you are going to participate in intense activities, consider wearing a mouthguard,” he concludes.

Be careful with drinks

The Christmas season brings with it celebrations where champagne, cava and wine are the protagonists. These drinks, despite being popular, can compromise the well-being of teeth and gums due to their frequent consumption during these dates. Therefore, understanding its effects and adopting preventive measures is key to enjoying the holidays without damaging your smile.

«These types of drinks create an acidic environment in the mouth, which can erode tooth enamel. Furthermore, the pigments in red wine or cava aggravate surface stains, while the sugar contained in these drinks feeds the bacteria responsible for tooth decay, explains Sara Rueda, nutritionist at Blua de Sanitas. In this situation, it is essential to control its intake to avoid causing lasting damage that requires resorting to treatments such as dental fillings or enamel reconstructions.

In this regard, Michelle Pawly, a dentist in the Department of Innovation and Quality of Care at Sanitas Dental, recommends following a series of guidelines to mitigate its impact on oral health:

– Rinse with water after each toast: helps neutralize the acidic pH caused by alcoholic beverages, protecting enamel from erosion. It is worth mentioning that this simple habit also eliminates traces of pigments that stain the teeth and reduces the accumulation of bacteria in the mouth.

– Use a straw to drink: It is advisable to reduce the contact of liquids with the teeth and minimize the probability of stains and prolonged exposure to acids. On the other hand, it is especially useful for people with weakened tooth enamel or a tendency to sensitivity.

– Choose mouthwashes with fluoride: mouthwashes with this mineral help to remineralize tooth enamel, strengthening it against acid attacks from drinks such as champagne or wine. This reinforcement is key to preventing cavities and keeping teeth protected during periods of frequent consumption.

– Avoid combining drinks with citrus foods: Fruits such as lemon or orange increase the acidity in the mouth when combined with alcoholic beverages, which increases the risk of dental erosion. Therefore, limiting this combination is an effective way to protect enamel during Christmas meals.

– Eat foods that stimulate saliva and strengthen enamel: Including crunchy foods such as apples or carrots contributes to a natural cleaning of the teeth, eliminating food debris and bacteria. Likewise, the Blua de Sanitas nutritionist adds that “eating cheese, which is rich in calcium and phosphates, strengthens tooth enamel, while nuts provide beneficial nutrients such as vitamin E, magnesium and essential fatty acids for oral health.” ».

– Chill drinks before consuming them: Drinking at lower temperatures is less harmful because it mitigates the risk of irritation to teeth and gums.

«Once the holidays are over, it is essential to schedule an appointment with the dentist, either in person or through video consultation, to assess the condition of the mouth. During the check-up, initial conditions that go unnoticed can be detected, such as small cracks or incipient cavities that, if not treated in time, can seriously harm oral health. In addition, it is a good opportunity to plan preventive or corrective treatments that allow you to start the year with a healthy mouth,” concludes Michelle Pawly, dentist in the Department of Innovation and Healthcare Quality at Sanitas Dental.