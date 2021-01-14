Little by little the snow and ice are disappearing from the streets, and drivers are encouraged to move and use their vehicles. It is not an easy task, because in many cases the road surface is still slippery, and it is very possible that we will not have traction to carry out the maneuver of leaving the parking lot. If we try to give sudden accelerations it is most likely that we will cause a breakdown in the vehicle, and even that we will have some kind of collision. This is why it is important to perform this “unblocking” maneuver with caution.

The first step is clean the wheel area well. It is convenient to remove the traction control (if your car has it) to try to get out and then reconnect it in circulation, according to the specialists of Euromaster. It also helps to place cardboard in front of the wheels so the vehicle can pull.

If you need to push the car, people should never stand near the wheels nor in the direction in which the vehicle is pulling. In no case, if the car slips, you have to accelerate more, because the effect achieved will be the opposite and it will sink more, making the exit more complicated. A help can be to turn the steering from one side to the other.

Although we may have the temptation to move the car, if after several attempts we are not able to have control of it, it is best to wait for the snow to melt completely and for the ice to disappear so that we can circulate safely, or in any case, request the assistance of the crane to remove the vehicle.

Accumulated snow on the trees can cause these to fall on your vehicle. In that case, from Civil Protection, they advise not to try to remove the tree, as it could cause damage to the vehicle and be dangerous for people. Therefore, the most prudent thing to do is to wait for the snow to melt and, when this happens, contact the Civil Protection service to proceed with the removal of the tree.

How to start cold



If our car spends the nights out in the open and it costs more to start, it is relatively normal and we must respect its heating process, avoiding forcing this maneuver so as not to punish the starting system.

Patience when starting, especially if it is a diesel vehicle. It is highly recommended to give the contact 2 or 3 times for a few seconds before starting so that the optimum temperature is reached. We must pay attention the dock icon disappears of the control panel, to start avoiding breakdowns.

We have to wait a while and let the engine warm up for a few minutes, allowing the oil to circulate and to get the necessary temperature for it to fulfill its function and to avoid excessive mechanical wear and even some other breakdown.

Check the fuel if your vehicle is diesel, since it can freeze when very low temperatures are registered. Query [AQUÍ] at what temperature fuel can freeze.

Take care of cooling by using coolant with antifreeze properties. We can also add antifreeze fluid to the windshield washer fluid, although in very cold conditions outside, it is better not to use it.

It can protect battery, either by using specific products or by heating it, for example, by placing hot but not wet cloths on it to achieve a more suitable temperature for use for its correct operation.

Use the right oil: this is key for the engine to work properly. The possibility of use a multigrade oil that modifies the viscosity according to the outside temperature or an oil that is not too dense, in order to lubricate the engine and improve the starting capacity.