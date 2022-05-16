This weekend EL DEBATE reported on a whale that fell on a small boat when jumping off the coast of the municipality of Ahome, Sinaloa. These events are usually rare, but it is important to know how to avoid them and the Existing safety regulations in Mexico to guarantee the protection of cetaceans and humans.

In Mexico, the Ministry of the Environment and Natural Resources (Semarnat) together with other institutions established the Standard- 131-SEMARNAT-2010which proposes the guidelines for the development of observation activities of Whales both in its protection and in the conservation of its habitat.

This regulation specifies the role of the authorized whale watching vessels, the rules that visitors must respect, the waiting and visiting time, as well as the distance that the vessels must remain during the observation.

Some of the provisions of the aforementioned standard are:

All vessels authorized by the Secretariat will carry a badge for their identification

For the whale watching activity, the use of sonar equipment or echo sounder for its location is not allowed

The Secretariat will impart or coordinate with other instances the realization of training courses on safety, health, ecology aimed at service providers and the crew of the vessels.

At the beginning of each trip, the service provider must inform users about the behavior they should have during whale watching activities

In the presence of whales, the maximum speed allowed for navigation within the observation areas must be less than 5 knots or 9 km/h, reducing this speed to 2 knots or 4 km/h when entering the observation area.

Only a maximum number of 4 (four) boats can remain around the same whale or a group of whales.

The waiting distance for all boats will be 240 meters from the whale or group of whales.

The approach for the observation of whales in transit must be in a diagonal line only from the rear side and the boats must advance parallel to the course of displacement of the whale or group of whales.

In authorized observation areas, boats can remain observing the same whale or a group of whales, for a maximum period of 30 minutes.

It is worth mentioning that whale watching off the coast of Sinaloa is relatively new, so it is recommended to abide by the provisions of the port captaincy and local authorities.

