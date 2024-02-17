If at any time the international community was moving towards a more peaceful and just global order, it was during the first years after the Cold War: Although global governance was not without its flaws, the risk of war between great powers seemed low and poverty was declining. Furthermore, the initial results of the summits dedicated to promoting development and safeguarding the environment gave rise to expectations of great progress in solving humanity's most pressing problems.

But geopolitical tensions and economic uncertainty have long since displaced the optimism and ambition of that time. Instead of working together to address urgent challenges, The international community is, in the words of UN Secretary General António Guterres, “paralyzed in the midst of colossal global dysfunction.”

Worse still, many states no longer seem to care about the broader benefits of the liberal world order: they are more concerned about what slice of the pie they will get. Both some key players in the transatlantic community and powerful autocracies, as well as the global south, are dissatisfied with what they perceive as an unequal distribution of the benefits of global cooperation.

In many Western countries, a large portion of the population believes that their share is shrinking due to what they perceive as a general trend of stagnation and local deterioration. New data from the Munich Security Index indicates that few G7 people still believe their countries will be safer and richer a decade from now. However, many expect China, as well as Brazil, India and South Africa, to gain a lot of power during that period.

Western populist politicians are experts at exploiting fears of decline, but the nationalist policies they propose could accelerate that process. Even non-populist leaders have become wary of globalization as the downsides of greater interdependence become more visible.

China may have benefited the most from the liberal economic order. That country helped increase the size of the pie and its leaders believe that it now deserves a larger slice (and that in reality the United States is the revisionist power, seeking to stop the Chinese rise and prevent it from assuming its rightful role on the stage. world).

Given the various domestic challenges it faces, including a shrinking population, a real estate crisis and high levels of government debt, China is likely to focus even more on relative profits in the coming years. While Chinese leaders continue to talk about win-win cooperation, others joke that this actually means China wins twice. Clearly, China's policies in recent years have led to some being more skeptical of that country's long-term goals, and this has already led a few to try to “de-risk” their relations with it. country.

Skepticism in the South



Others don't care that their slice of the pie is shrinking, because they already believed it was measly anyway. For those living in poverty or suffering from protracted conflict, calls to defend the abstract rules-based order and bear the related costs seem inappropriate and suggest an attempt by the West to reinforce and extend its rule.

Many countries in the global south are well aware that they will suffer the most from growing geopolitical fragmentation and therefore avoid taking sides. They prefer to advocate for multiple alignment, which would allow them to pursue their own goals. But the transactional diplomacy advocated by some of these countries, focused on bilateral agreements and short-term benefits, would weaken the long-term prospects that only a rules-based system can provide.

As more and more states define their success in relative terms, a zero-sum cycle could begin, weakening shared prosperity and exacerbating geopolitical tensions. This lose-lose scenario is already gaining ground in many political spheres, and several regions are falling into it. Even climate policy—perhaps the best example of how global cooperation can be a win-win—risks falling into a mindset that focuses on how countries can gain at the expense of others.

There are valid reasons for some of these policy decisions: de-risking economic relationships is a rational response to a more competitive environment, and can help reduce vulnerabilities; But the growing fragmentation of the global economy into competing geopolitical blocs could harm growth, especially in low-income countries. Lower economic growth, in turn, enhances the zero-sum vision and creates a self-fulfilling prophecy.

In the face of geopolitical uncertainty, it is understandable that countries seek to protect their slices of the pie, but the international community must prevent fear of inequality in results from prevailing in political debates.

Above all, efforts to protect each slice must be balanced with attempts to enlarge the pie. This will require new partnerships based on mutually beneficial cooperation, and reforming the rules-based international order to ensure that benefits are widely shared. If those efforts fail, all stakes will shrink and countries will end up competing to see who loses the least.

TOBIAS BUNDE

AND SOPHIE EISENTRAUT (**)

© Project Syndicate

Munich