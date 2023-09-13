F1 assembly: instructions for use

The assembly of a Formula 1 single-seater who will have to compete in Friday’s qualifying starts on Wednesday. It is in fact a rather long process which involves a long series of very in-depth checks at each intermediate stage completed by the mechanics. The first macro components that are assembled are the chassis and power unit, which obviously arrives already complete. We then move on to the assembly of the complex engine cooling system And of suspensions. On Thursday morning, walking along the pit lane it is possible to witness the final assembly stages of the cars before their presentation for technical checks. This is an extremely interesting phase from a technical point of view because you can see the details of components of the car that are not normally visible and also appreciate how complex but also detailed and disciplined the work of the mechanics in the pits is. With the help of a series of photographic shots we thought we would give our more technical readers some fascinating details.

The assembly of the car floor is one of those phases that takes place towards the end. This is because without this bulky component the mechanics can access the various parts of the single-seater more easily, verifying the correct assembly of both the power unit and the radiators and suspensions. The hydraulic and electrical connections between the various subsystems are truly numerous, not to mention the myriad of sensors that crowd every part of the car and whose correct functioning must be verified. For this reason, it is crucial to have manual and visual access to all these components. Above you can see the bottomless Williams around which the mechanics can work with ease.

With the power unit mounted it is then necessary to proceed to check the correct functioning of all the hydraulic connections for the distribution of lubricating and refrigerant fluids. Long gone are the days when there were only water and engine oil circuits. Hybrid power units have a complex system of radiators dedicated to cooling the various components such as MGU K, MGU H, battery and combustion engine. In addition to the lubrication systems of mechanical components. Different fluids are used to lubricate and cool the various components which must operate in rather different thermal ranges and this means that the ducts created are also multiple. The photos above, especially the one with the pink pipes on the Alfa power unit, give an idea of ​​all this. These temporary pipes are connected to an electric pump that circulates the fluids to check the tightness of the connections. In the photo relating to the Red Bull it is also interesting to note the long sequence of blue stickers placed under the radiator pack above a line of wiring. These are labels that record the maximum temperature reached.

Given the “swarm” of mechanics working around the cars, having simple, visual systems to communicate the completion of the various phases and keep time between them is essential. To clearly communicate the filling of the fuel tank and brake fluid, indicators are used nameplates applied on the airscope in plain sight. Above we see two labels used in Haas which indicate the presence of fuel in the tank and the correct setting of the brake fluid level and the completion of the hydraulic connections (FBR level set, hyds connected). To mark the time for everyone there is a screen with a countdown indicating the time remaining until the moment expected for the first power unit to be turned on (Fire up).

As we said, towards the end of the assembly phase the mechanics bring the car bottom. In the photo above we can appreciate the complexity and level of detail with which this component is made. It is a true work of art in which every centimeter is designed not only for aerodynamic purposes but also to accommodate the frame and gearbox in a millimetric manner which fit into it perfectly. The fixing of the bottom to the car is then done using special screws in a rather simple manner by the mechanics. However, the bottom remains the main performance element, in addition to the power unit, of these ground effect Formula 1 cars. For this reason so much its assembly as well as its structural and geometric integrity must be perfect. To verify this condition, mechanics check each part with a laser device. See in particular the photo of the Aston Martin mechanic checking the newly assembled bottom of the AMR23 with a laser gun.

They are obviously another fundamental part for the dynamics of the single-seater the suspensions which must be adjusted to correct angles in order to guarantee both perfect wheel-tyre contact (camber, caster) and the anti-squat and anti-dive function which limit the movements of the frame with respect to the ground when traveling on the track. To do this, optical systems are used that interact with templates mounted on the wheel hubs. In the photo above we see a laser head mounted on a tripod that serves precisely the purpose described.







Another component not normally visible is the pilot’s seat. Looking at the disassembled seats of the various single-seaters, one can also note in this case the level of care with which they are made, in fact such that they perfectly and tailor-wrap the driver’s body which fits perfectly into it. But that is not all. Looking for example at the seat of the Alpine you can see how the French team has found a curious housing for what is probably the water bottle for the rider immediately behind his back.