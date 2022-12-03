The renewal of the car park is a priority for the Government. The objective is clear: gradually withdraw the oldest cars so that they can be replaced by more efficient vehicles, both from an energy and consumption point of view, as well as from an environmental point of view. To do this, they created the

Move IIIfor which a buyer of an electric or hybrid car could receive

up to 7,000 euros of grant as long as I scrap the old one.

The Efficient and Sustainable Mobility Incentive Program (full name of Moves III) was approved in 2021 and

your deadline to apply expires on December 31, 2023.

Financing does not count only for

New electric or plug-in hybrid cars (cannot be requested for second-hand vehicles), but also for the installation of infrastructures for recharging. Individuals, the self-employed and companies can take advantage of these aids, with the aim of promoting the progressive evolution towards a much greener park.

It is not a minor matter: as soon as the plan of

Low Emission Zones (ZBE)which will enter into force in cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants, those who still have more polluting vehicles will be able to see how they are not allowed access to certain areas.

Requirements to receive aid



Although the aid is focused on renovating the garages of those who already have cars, those who buy a new car can also qualify for these aids, although in smaller amounts.

The requirements for the vehicles to be acquired are basically three:

– Make it new and

electric or hybrid.

– That they be passenger cars and vans with

a minimum range of 30 kilometersfully electric motorcycles and quads, fuel cells with a range of 70 kilometers or plug-in hybrids.

– than the price

does not exceed 45,000 eurosin the case of cars and vans, or 10,000 euros in the case of motorcycles.

The amounts to be received if vehicles older than 7 years are scrapped are up to 7,000 euros for passenger cars, 9,000 euros for vans and 1,300 euros for electric motorcycles.

The request is made at the dealerships where the new car is to be purchased, which are already prepared for this procedure quickly and easily, and it will be managed in each autonomous community.