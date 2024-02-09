The United States Armed Forces are one of the most important institutions in the countrynot only for its role in national defense, but also for the opportunities it offers to its members. Among them, the possibility of obtaining US citizenship.

To enlist in the US Armed Forces, it is necessary to meet the following requirements, according to the official government website:

Be a US citizen or legal permanent resident with a “Green Card”. Speak, read and write English fluently. Currently residing in the United States. Not have a serious criminal record. Meet the age, education and exam requirements of each branch.

Age requirements vary by branch:

Marine Corps: 17 to 28 years old. Army: 17 to 35 years old. Air Force: 17 to 39 years old. Space Force: 17 to 39 years old. Coast Guard: 17 to 31 years old. Navy: 17 to 39 years old.

As for education, a high school diploma or equivalent (GED) is required. To join as an officer, you need a college degree.

Enlistment process for the United States Armed Forces

The enlistment process begins by contacting a recruiter in the branch you are interested in.. The recruiter will provide you with information about the specific requirements of that branch and help you complete the necessary paperwork.

You will also need to take the ASVAB (Armed Services Vocational Aptitude Test) exam to determine your skills and interests. Your ASVAB score will help determine the jobs you can do after you enlist.

The requirements to obtain citizenship through the armed forces are active member/veteran, permanent residence, good moral character and knowledge of English Photo: Mauricio Moreno / EL TIEMPO

Members and veterans of the US Armed Forces can obtain US citizenship through a special process that offers more flexible requirements than the general requirements. To be eligible for naturalization through military service, you must:

Be an active member or veteran of the US Armed Forces. Be a legal permanent resident. Have good moral character. Demonstrate knowledge of English, history, and US government.

The application process for naturalization for military service includes the submission of Form N-400, Application for Naturalization, and, if on active duty, Form N-426, Petition for Certification of Military or Naval Service. Those who have separated from the Armed Forces must submit a copy of their DD Form 214, Certificate of Separation or Discharge from Active Duty.

Joining the US Armed Forces is a relevant decision that can have a positive impact on your life. If you are considering joining the Armed Forces, it is important that you do your research and make sure it is the right decision for you. If you decide to join the Armed Forces, remember that you will have the opportunity to obtain U.S. citizenship after completing service requirements.