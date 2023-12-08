The government of USA announced a special allocation of 20,000 vTemporary H-2B work visas for non-agricultural workers, including Colombia for the first time. This program represents an effort by immigration authorities to expand legal channels as an alternative to irregular migration routes.

This decision represents a valuable opportunity for Colombian workers interested in temporary employment in the United States.. Although the process can be complex, carefully following the steps and having legal advice can increase your chances of success.

The program not only benefits applicants, but also meets the objective of providing legal and safe routes, avoiding risky migration routes. The measure is expected to have a positive impact on bilateral cooperation and the reduction of irregular migration. Below, we detail the process for applying for these visas and some tips to increase your chances of obtaining them.

Application process for special issuance of H-2B visas

1. Employer request

The first step is for a U.S. employer to file a petition on behalf of the worker. This request is made by submitting an application for labor certification to the United States Department of Labor (DOL). The application must demonstrate that there are no U.S. workers available for the job and that hiring a foreign worker will not affect the wages and conditions of local workers.

2. Application for labor certification before the DOL

The application must include information about the employer, job description, salary and conditions of employment. The DOL has 30 days to approve or deny the labor certification application.

Employers must initiate the procedures to provide visas to foreign workers

3. H-2B visa application

If the DOL approves the labor certification application, the employer can submit the H-2B visa application for the foreign worker to the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS for its acronym in English). The H-2B visa application must include information about the employer, the foreign worker, and job details. Uscis has 30 days to process the H-2B visa application.

Visa application at a US embassy or consulate

If Uscis approves the H-2B visa application, The foreign worker can apply for the visa at a United States embassy or consulate. Required documentation includes an H-2B visa application, a valid passport, an employment offer letter, approved labor certification, and evidence of financial means for support.

Tips to Increase Your Chances of Getting an H-2B Visa

Complete and accurate application– Make sure the labor certification application is complete and accurate. Any errors or omissions could delay the process. Include all required documentation– Submit all required documentation in the H-2B visa application to avoid potential rejections. Apply as soon as possible– Early submission of the H-2B visa application can prevent delays and ensure timely evaluation. Legal assistance: Given the complexity of the process, hiring an experienced immigration attorney can be key to a successful application.

The inclusion of a country in the H-2A and H-2B programs is based on factors such as cooperation in issuance of travel documents, the number of removal orders and other elements that serve the interests of the United States. Colombia has been included in this special assignment.

List of eligible H-2A and H-2B countries until 2024: Andorra, Argentina, Australia, Austria, Barbados, Belgium, Bolivia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Brazil, Brunei, Bulgaria, Canada, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Croatia, Cyprus , Czech Republic, Denmark, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Estonia, Guatemala, Honduras, Mexico, Nicaragua, Panama, Uruguay, Spain, among others.