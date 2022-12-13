How to request the benefit for co-responsibility in the care of the infant. / Lola Fdez. Nogales / Fotolia

The new benefit for co-responsibility in infant care has been created to benefit parents and help care for the baby in the lactating period. This benefit covers the reduction in salary in the event that the parents benefit from the reduction in working hours for infant care from 9 to 12 months. Social Security explains that this service allows you to request the economic benefit for the jointly responsible exercise of infant care. The benefit is aimed at workers who reduce their working hours by half an hour to care for infants from the age of nine months to twelve months.

It is necessary to make a request through the Electronic Registry, download and attach a

application form, after having filled in all the required information, and attached the documentation. It will also be necessary to attach a copy of the documents detailed in its instructions and have software that allows you to complete and save the application to later attach it.

Image of the application model. /



Social Security



Requirements



Citizens who wish to receive this benefit must meet a series of requirements. To acquire the benefit for birth and child care, “both parents, adopters, guardians for adoption purposes or permanent foster parents, must work as well as reduce their work day by half an hour, with the same duration and regime”, according to Pick up the Social Security website.

How to carry out the procedure



– If you access with Username + Password (permanent [email protected]), to guarantee a higher level of security, a code will be sent via SMS to the mobile phone that you provided during registration. Then you must enter the code to be able to sign the communication in the electronic register. The connection session is temporarily limited, so if it expires while you are completing the request, you will have to start it again and finish the actions you have pending.

– If you act as a representative, “you must attach the standard representation model, which appears in the attached documentation section, or any legally valid document that provides a reliable record of representation.” The total size of the documentation to be attached cannot exceed 10 mb.

Once the process is complete, you will receive an ‘acknowledgment of receipt’ in PDF format. If you do not receive the confirmation message or, where appropriate, you receive an error or transmission deficiency message, you must submit the submission at another time or use other means.