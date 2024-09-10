Is your dream to go to the United States to study? Let’s not forget that the country of the stars and stripes is ranked as one of the best for vocational training, with several of the most prestigious institutions in the world.

If you are Mexican and plan to continue your academic training in the neighboring country, you should know that a couple of days ago, the United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) made certain changes to its policy guidance regarding when students may apply to the F-1 and M-1 visas.

Before telling you what the updates are to the policy guides for foreign students, you should take into account that, if you are a NON-IMMIGRANT who wants to study full-time in the American Union, then you must have a student visa.

The United States government has two categories of nonimmigrant visas for foreigners who wish to study in the United States, commonly known as F-1 and M-1 visas.

How to get a student visa for the USA?

Be enrolled in an “academic” educational program, a language training program, or a vocational program

The school must have approval from the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Student and Exchange Visitor Program

Be enrolled as a full-time student at the institution

Have mastery of the English language or be enrolled in courses to achieve mastery

Have sufficient financial resources to be absent throughout the course of study

Maintaining residence abroad that you do not intend to surrender

In 2024, the cost of a student visa is $185, and to apply for the document you must complete the DS-160 form.