To make Trips abroad Every person needs a passport, a document that functions as identification and accreditation of nationality issued by the Secretary of Foreign Relations (SRE).

If you are thinking about processing the passport for the first time, It is necessary to comply with a series of steps and requirements that will lead you to successfully complete the process.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

It is worth noting that, the Mexican passport It is essential to travel to more than 100 international destinations without having to present a visa, including nations in Europe and America.

How to apply for a passport for the first time?

Schedule an appointment at an office of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Gather all required documents

Pay for the application

Although scheduling an appointment for a passport is possible through the official website of the SRE and by telephone call, this 2024 the use of the platform was implemented WhatsApp to streamline the process of obtaining this important document.

What documents do I need to apply for a passport?

Birth certificate and copy

Certified CURP and copy

Official identification (INE)

Receipt of payment

Printed quote

Remember that all documentation must be legible and in good condition, that is, without alterations or mutilations that could compromise its validity.

How much does a passport cost?

He price of mexican passport This 2024 depends on the duration of the same:

Passport valid for 3 years: $1,655 Mexican pesos

Passport valid for 6 years: $2,250 Mexican pesos

Passport valid for 10 years: $3,940 Mexican pesos