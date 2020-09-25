Who does not like long dark hair? Long black hair adds beauty to our beauty. But nowadays we get to see the effect of bad food on our hair. Along with this, the reason for the change in the weather and our bad routine is that the hair is getting prematurely white and many people are also facing baldness. For this, how many expensive cosmetics do you use, in which chemical is used. Using which the hair becomes worse instead of being good.

But today we are going to tell you about one thing that you will easily find in your kitchen; that is yogurt! Yes, yogurt which is good for your health. Also, hair is less than a boon. It has been called a probiotic food as it is rich in calcium, protein and vitamins. It contains good amounts of lactose, iron and protein as well as phosphorus. By mixing the ingredients present in the kitchen with curd, you can make such packs that will diagnose the troubles related to your hair… So let’s know about these hair packs.

Lemon juice and yogurt: Using lemon juice with curd for hair has its benefits. Actually, lemon contains vitamin A, which helps prevent hair loss. Apart from this, lemon is also used to make hair shiny. Applying lemon does not cause dandruff in the hair, and it is more beneficial for hair if mixed with curd. For this, you should put two tablespoons of lemon juice, 2-4 drops of coconut oil in a bowl of curd. Mix all the ingredients together and prepare the mixture. Now leave this hair mask in the hair for about 20 minutes. Now wash hair thoroughly with shampoo. This hair mask can be applied twice a week.

Curd and Egg: Eggs are rich in protein and according to a scientific research, it has been suggested to use yogurt and egg mixture as a hair mask. For this you need a small bowl of curd and a raw egg. Break the raw egg and mix it in the curd. Now mix this mixture of curd and egg well for about 1 minute. Then apply this mixture well in the hair. Apply it for about 10 minutes and then wash the hair with shampoo. This process can be repeated once a week.

Banana and Curd: A mixture of banana and yogurt keeps the head hydrated and also beneficial for hair nutrition. Mix half a banana, 3 teaspoons honey and 1 teaspoon lemon juice in one teaspoon curd. After applying this mixture to the hair roots for half an hour, wash it with shampoo. This pack can be applied twice a week to strengthen hair.

Curd and Multani Mitti: Multani soil helps in detoxification as well as cleansing of scalp. Due to which the hair loss is reduced to a great extent. For this, you should mix one spoon pepper powder, two teaspoons curd in four-five teaspoons of multani mitti. Then apply it on your scalp and leave it for half an hour. Later clean the hair with the help of a mild shampoo.

Aloe vera and yogurt: Aloe vera has high amounts of amino acids and proteins. Mix 3 spoons of aloe vera, 2 teaspoons of olive oil and one teaspoon of honey thoroughly in 2 teaspoons of yogurt. Apply this mixture on the head and massage the hair for 15 minutes. In half an hour this mixture will dry and then you wash the hair with shampoo. Use this pack twice a week for hair growth.