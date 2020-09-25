Lemon juice and yogurt: Using lemon juice with curd for hair has its benefits. Actually, lemon contains vitamin A, which helps prevent hair loss. Apart from this, lemon is also used to make hair shiny. Applying lemon does not cause dandruff in the hair, and it is more beneficial for hair if mixed with curd. For this, you should put two tablespoons of lemon juice, 2-4 drops of coconut oil in a bowl of curd. Mix all the ingredients together and prepare the mixture. Now leave this hair mask in the hair for about 20 minutes. Now wash hair thoroughly with shampoo. This hair mask can be applied twice a week.
Curd and Egg: Eggs are rich in protein and according to a scientific research, it has been suggested to use yogurt and egg mixture as a hair mask. For this you need a small bowl of curd and a raw egg. Break the raw egg and mix it in the curd. Now mix this mixture of curd and egg well for about 1 minute. Then apply this mixture well in the hair. Apply it for about 10 minutes and then wash the hair with shampoo. This process can be repeated once a week.
Banana and Curd: A mixture of banana and yogurt keeps the head hydrated and also beneficial for hair nutrition. Mix half a banana, 3 teaspoons honey and 1 teaspoon lemon juice in one teaspoon curd. After applying this mixture to the hair roots for half an hour, wash it with shampoo. This pack can be applied twice a week to strengthen hair.
Curd and Multani Mitti: Multani soil helps in detoxification as well as cleansing of scalp. Due to which the hair loss is reduced to a great extent. For this, you should mix one spoon pepper powder, two teaspoons curd in four-five teaspoons of multani mitti. Then apply it on your scalp and leave it for half an hour. Later clean the hair with the help of a mild shampoo.
Aloe vera and yogurt: Aloe vera has high amounts of amino acids and proteins. Mix 3 spoons of aloe vera, 2 teaspoons of olive oil and one teaspoon of honey thoroughly in 2 teaspoons of yogurt. Apply this mixture on the head and massage the hair for 15 minutes. In half an hour this mixture will dry and then you wash the hair with shampoo. Use this pack twice a week for hair growth.
