The act of thinking is part of human nature. Everyone thinks, although most of the time it is done in a disorderly and prejudiced way. Everything that has been learned, added to one’s own emotions, intervenes in the elaboration of individual reasoning. Learning to think in an organized and logical way is the goal of critical thinking. A skill that allows classifying, verifying and evaluating all the information that individuals, as social beings, generate and receive and that today is considered essential in the work environment.

The report The future of work, prepared annually by the World Economic Forum, the assembly that brings together political and business leaders in Davos (Switzerland), considers critical thinking to be the second most important skill that every worker must master, only behind the ability to solve complex problems . Six years ago it was the fourth. This change has to do, according to Joan Riera, professor of Innovation and Entrepreneurship at Esade, with the transformation that organizations are undergoing.

“Traditionally [las compañías] they have had hierarchical structures with very defined jobs whose tasks were delimited in procedure manuals ”, explains Riera. “If you had a question, you would go to the manual and it was solved according to your criteria. So you didn’t have to think a lot on your own ”. But now these structures are increasingly horizontal and all employees have to make decisions at the hierarchical level in which they are, and for this they must use critical thinking. “This serves both for sales teams as for investment fund advisers or for doctors and nurses who must make quick decisions ”, he completes.

For the American psychologist Diane F. Halpern, former president of the American Psychological Association (APA), critical reasoning is essential to solve problems, draw conclusions and make decisions. Also to discern the importance of the accessory in today’s information and knowledge-based society.

Carlos Saiz, professor at the University of Salamanca and founder of the critical thinking research group, defines it as follows: “To reach the best explanation for a fact, phenomenon or problem in order to know and solve effectively”. And he adds: “This type of thinking should serve to produce a change or an improvement.” Riera believes that achieving this improvement also includes creativity and the innovation, which, together with critical thinking, are especially useful in the entrepreneurship within organizations. “Currently it is being promoted that an entrepreneurial profile within a company can become the director of a new branch of it,” he adds.

A roadmap for applying critical thinking

Halpern is the author of a test to assess the critical thinking ability of students from everyday situations called Halpern Critical Thinking Assessment, (HCTA), a system similar to the one that Saiz’s research group has also developed , called Pencrisal. “The test consists of solving problems in daily life, related to both the personal and professional fields, so that anyone can do it without having prior knowledge,” he argues.

The Halpern system has served as the basis for Matt Plummer, an expert in leadership and management training, to develop a program with which companies can assess and train the critical thinking of their employees. Plummer says that many team leaders don’t know how to help empower their workers’ critical thinking. A fact that has been in evidence during the pandemic, according to the expert. “The head of a company should not rely solely on its employees doing only what is asked of them. When the environment becomes more unstable, your collaboration is needed to understand what is happening, to identify what is important, and to determine what to do next. Even, if necessary, find solutions to new problems, ”describes Plummer, founder of the labor productivity consulting company Zarvana.

His program, called Critical Thinking Roadmap and defined by Riera as “the ABC of the development of critical thinking in consulting”, is indicated for professionals who work with knowledge and information. “People who are paid to think,” he points out. “It will be much less relevant, although it can also be useful, for a machinist, for example, who has been hired to perform a physical and repetitive task,” he clarifies.

The Plummer system divides the process of acquiring this skill into four phases, which allow evaluating the employee’s progress based on four capacities: executing orders, synthesizing ideas, offering their own opinion and generating proposals.

Phase 1. Execution

In this first stage, Plummer points out, the worker performs only the tasks that are asked of him. Although it may seem basic, he says, turning orders into actions requires several competencies that Halpern includes within critical thinking: verbalization of reasoning, decision-making, and problem solving based on established work dynamics. For Plummer, an employee has passed this stage when he can answer yes to three questions: Have you completed all the tasks? Have you completed them on time? Have you done it to the expected standards?

If the answer of a team member to any of these questions is negative, Plummer indicates that a good way to know if the employee has understood the orders is to ask him to explain each task from the beginning, in addition to explaining how and why he has. done that certain way. Small tasks with short deadlines are a good form of training in this first stage, which will be overcome when the employee is able to offer suggestions on how to improve their work.

Phase 2. Synthesis

At this stage the employee must be able to order the information provided and highlight the most important. Plummer suggests that a good exercise is to summarize the most important conclusions after a meeting. Here, the expert remarks, it is necessary to provide the worker with all the opportunities that are considered convenient, as this ability grows with practice.

If you can’t, simplifying the situations will help: you may be asked to extract just one key or to describe what you would do if you only had five minutes to perform an action. “Imagine that you normally have half an hour to review with the employee his work plan, so that he can tell what he is immersed in and what he needs help with. But one day he is told that he only has five minutes for the meeting. So what would you highlight as the most important? This exercise is interesting and should be done, even if you really have that half hour ”. When the employee is able to identify the key ideas, discard the secondary ones, and clearly and briefly state their value, they will be able to jump to the third stage.

Phase 3. Recommendation

Success in this third step lies in the worker being able to offer well-founded recommendations about their work and the operation of the company. You should be able to both identify the pros and cons of your suggestions and explain how you arrived at them.

Phase 4. Generation

Plummer explains that the employee who has reached this level is already ready to develop their own strategies and work tools. The manager may ask you, for example, to propose improvements in training programs for new staff. Here you must demonstrate that you are capable of materializing your vision or that of your colleagues in feasible projects, it can even be tested if you are capable of answering questions or solving problems that even the person in charge has not been able to answer. “The idea in this step is that, instead of spending a lot of time solving a problem, the manager delegates to a team member to solve it,” says Plummer.

One way to assess his progress is to invite him to participate in creative processes, such as creative brainstorming meetings. In this way, the Leader It shows that not only is it okay to take time to think for yourself, it is necessary.