Every motorist dreams of always being able to drive a new car. To satisfy this small desire, there are latest generation options, which allow anyone to always drive a new vehicle and with all management and maintenance services included. A dream that comes true, and which takes the name of long-term car rental (or long term rent). So let’s find out what this option is and how it works in detail.

Long-term rental: a precious opportunity

Thanks to online platforms dealing with long term rental, every Italian motorist has the opportunity to drive a new car, without having to buy one. In summary, it will be limited to “borrowing” it by renting it for a certain period of time, which usually ranges from a minimum of 18 months up to a maximum of 60 months. Although this number always depends on the type of contract and the company that proposed it.

Thanks to long-term rent, to give a concrete example, it is possible to change cars every 2 years or less, if the contract provides for lower options. Upon expiry of the aforementioned, in fact, it will be enough to sign a new contract to start driving a new car, to be chosen by evaluating a very large fleet of cars.

This possibility also proves to be very advantageous in economic terms, as the associated costs are considerably lower than those of the purchase of the vehicles. In addition, all management services (such as maintenance or tire changes) are already included in the monthly rental service fee.

The NLT contract and the services included

The NLT contract, acronym for “long-term rental”, is the beating heart of the agreement, and it is here that the many advantages expressed by the long-term rent are found. Specifically, reference is made to all cost items covered directly by the concessionaire. In summary, the motorist won’t have to worry about anything: once the car has been rented, the company will take care of intervening in case of problems.

NLT contracts, which in any case can vary from company to company, usually always offer the coverage of costs relating to extraordinary and ordinary maintenance. Other expense items that are covered by the dealership are the payment of motor liability insurance, roadside assistance in the event of a breakdown or accident, and other incidental expenses such as changing tyres. The payment, on the other hand, will take place by paying an agreed and therefore fixed monthly fee.

Is long-term rental worth it?

the short answer is: yes, it’s worth it. The advantages of long-term renting are clear: you save a lot of money, and above all you have the possibility to drive a new car with all management and maintenance costs included in the rental contract. On the other hand, there is only one limit, and it must be clarified: those who rent a vehicle on a long-term basis do not have the possibility of redeeming it (therefore buying it) when the contract expires. However, one exception should be noted. In fact, some rental companies allow, once the contractual period is over, to grant the customer the right of first refusal on the purchase of the car they used during the rental period.