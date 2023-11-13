Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 13/11/2023 – 20:45

In the midst of the intense heat of the last few days, with a thermal sensation reaching 50°C, how can you reduce the temperature at bedtime? The most obvious answer is to use air conditioning, but experts point out that the solution may not be so simple.

To cool the environment, air conditioning removes moisture from the air, leaving it drier and facilitating the manifestation of respiratory diseases. “Space cooling devices reduce air humidity to reduce the temperature. And exposing yourself excessively to these conditions can cause consequences, especially respiratory ones”, says Danilo S. Talarico, professor at the São Paulo Skin Institute.

The doctor recommends dosing the use of these devices. “Invest in other strategies to reduce the temperature of the environment. For example, avoid sunlight, keep doors and windows open to encourage wind currents and avoid hot artificial lighting, giving preference to LEDs. Plants are also great allies in regulating the temperature of the environment”, he advises.

“By making the air drier, air conditioning often causes discomfort in the nose and throat. Dry air causes the nose to produce more secretions. To make the environment more pleasant, the ideal is to also use a humidifier, which makes the air less dry”, says otorhinolaryngologist Fernão Bevilacqua, from Clínica Audioface and Alfa Instituto de Comunicação e Audição.

The same tip is given by Cintia Guedes, a dermatologist who is a member of the Brazilian Society of Dermatology (SBD) and the Brazilian Society of Dermatological Surgery (SBCD): if you use air conditioning, it is good to have an air humidifier to replace the humidity in the environment. . “Exposure to air conditioning for long periods can also cause loss of the skin’s natural oils, favoring dry skin tissue and the emergence of dermatitis”, she advises.

An alternative to air conditioning is to place basins of water in the rooms, says Bevilacqua. “But the essential thing is to stay hydrated throughout the day. There’s no point in drinking a liter of water at once and spending the rest of the day without liquids,” she says.

Tips for alleviating the heat in the bedroom

– Spread wet towels and bowls of water around the room to help moisten the dry air. However, wet towels should only be used during the day – at night, they can increase the presence of dust mites and fungi in the room.

– Use pans to help and make giant ice blocks. Place these blocks in front of your fan and it will blow cooler air to you.

– Place pet bottles with cold water in front of the fan. It is important to place a towel under the basin or bottles so that, as it gradually heats up, the water does not spread throughout the room and reach the fan.

– Prevent the sun from shining on the environment, to prevent it from heating up even more.

– Keep doors and windows open to facilitate ventilation.