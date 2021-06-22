If you have an e-reader, this is a Kindle, a Kobo or any other device, you’ve surely wondered if it was You can see PDFs on your e-reader, in today’s guide I’ll tell you how to add PDF files to your Kindle, and why not, also on other devices, and in other formats.

Enriching your Kindle with PDF documents will allow you to read your books that are not in the Amazon Kindle store, Besides working documents, design sheets, materials of reading university students and more still, though, don’t forget, Kindle screens show things in black and white

Returning to the main speech, the dilemma on how to add PDF files to your Kindle it touched me personally as I found myself outside the home, with my device and some work documents that were on my laptop, and it was at that moment that I thought “how convenient it would be to have everything on the Kindle”.

It was precisely that that triggered in me the desire to understand if this was possible, and above all how to add PDF files to your Kindle without having compatibility problems, organizing them as I wanted, and without having to use a magnifying glass to read what was written on the file.

It was to give me a hand an app – free– which I discovered by accident, it is about Caliber and, in my opinion, it could really be a lifesaver, as well as making the whole process very fast, it will only take 5 steps, including installation.

How to add PDF files to your Kindle: 5 steps to follow

The first step to do absolutely, obviously is to convert the file you have into a PDF file , this is a very simple operation as, in case you have a word text sheet, just export it in the format you want, in this case, PDF.

to do absolutely, obviously is to , this is a very simple operation as, in case you have a word text sheet, just export it in the format you want, in this case, PDF. The second step is to download and install the Caliber app from here, know that it is available for any platform, Linux, Windows, MacOS, Android and iOS, however I used the MacOS version, then the guide, in the case of using another platform, it may be slightly different in some places.

During the installation you can select the Italian language in the drop-down menu you see in Image 01, while in Image 02 you can see the various supported devices, in our case we will have to go to “Amazon” item is select the model of Kindle you have.

After installing the application, we will finally be in the Caliber home, et al third step how to add PDF files to your Kindle; in the home, as you can see there are many icons that I will explain later, at the moment we are interested upload our PDF file and, to do so, you will have to click on theicon on the top left “Add books” (Img.03), which will allow you to select the PDF file in question from your pc / external device.

The fourth step how to add PDF files to your Kindle starts now, in fact once you select the file, it will come added to your “Caliber Library”(Img.04), and you will be able to modify all the information that you would deem necessary by clicking with the right mouse button – or with a double click if you are like me on Mac – to open the drop-down menu and use the “Edit metadata“(Img.05).

After the changes, if necessary, you will have to select the file from the library and click on the icon at the top “Convert books“, A window will open (Img.06), and here you will have to convert it into the file you want by selecting the correct format, in the drop-down menu at the top right, in this case AZW3.

The fifth and last step how to add PDF files to your Kindle is perhaps the simplest; once the conversion process is finished (Img.7) – you can monitor the various processes using the “Jobs” item at the bottom right – you simply connect your Kindle to your PC via cable.

Once connected they will pop up two new icons on Caliber, “Send to device” is “Device“, these are respectively the icon that will allow you to move the converted file to your Kindle is the icon that gives access to all files present in your e-reader and manage them.

After selecting the file to send, click on “Send to Device”, wait for the end of the process and you will see that, if the operation went well –remember of NEVER disconnect your Kindle during this entire operation– you will see a green tick (Img.08) with the file destination written. At this point of the guide on how to add PDF files to your Kindle, just click to “Device” to make sure the file is on your Kindle, then click on the arrow in Image 10 and select Eject this device, so you can be sure there is no damage to your Kindle.

The guide on how to add PDF files to your Kindle has finally come to an end, I hope it helped you, also know that Caliber offers many other interesting features including one collection of all world newspapers, an ‘huge archive of titles and the possibility to buy a specific book directly from the reference store.