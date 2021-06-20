In today’s guide we will see how to add a language on windows 10, a feature that can be useful in different situations, for example if you study a foreign language it can help you correct any errors, or if you study languages ​​with characters other than Italian, such as Japanese or Chinese, to practice writing on the computer .

On a computer with a Windows 10 operating system, doing this is very simple and you can add many languages ​​in addition to the one that was set by default at the time of installation. Below I will show you step by step the steps to follow to install the language pack of your choice on your PC.

Add a language on Windows 10: Here’s what you need to do

To add a language on Windows 10 the first thing you need to do is open the system settings, to do this you just need to open the start menu at the bottom left and type “Settings“, The corresponding box will be shown and you will have to click on it. At this point the settings window will open, you type “language” in the search bar centered at the top and choose the option “Add a language to this device“.

The window you see above will open, at this point you will have to click on “Add a preferred language”.

The box you see above will appear, you type the language you want to add to your system and you will be shown the available options. Note that for every language there are 4 special features, i.e. display language, speech synthesis, speech recognition and handwriting recognition, all identified by icons that are shown in the legend below; not all of these features are available for every language, so keep an eye out for the icons next to the language name in case you need them.

After selecting the language of your interest, you will be shown this window with various options, some are mandatory, others can be deselected if you don’t want to install them. Pay attention to the first box, if you check it all your PC will show you the writings in the selected language, so be careful because it could then be difficult to juggle the settings in a foreign language later if you do not know it properly. After making your choices, click on “Install”.

Once the download is complete and the installation is complete, you can select the new language via the toolbar, next to the time, and start typing the language characters, also having access to corrections and various other options. Just for example, in the top window I have selected the language Japanese and I wrote something that will surely be familiar to fans of souls Japanese, can you tell me what I wrote? Have fun, and if you have any questions or difficulties take advantage of the comments section.