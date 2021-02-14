Marcelo asks: Hello Gustavo. I have a query, this time derived from the hail that occurred last weekend in the center of Córdoba. I see 3 situations: Group IV soybeans planted at the end of November that are in R3 with 30% defoliation, Group V short soybeans planted at the beginning of December that are entering R1 with 70% defoliation and December corns that are in V12 very frayed in its blades. Would it be advisable to apply a foliar stimulant? What type? I see that there are hormonal, organic and mixtures of micro / macro nutrients.

Would there be a difference between the products to apply according to each situation? At what point would it be done? As soon as possible or wait for a new leaf area in the case of the crops that will generate it?

Response from Gustavo Ferraris: Hello, Marcelo. I’m sorry about what happened. The possibility of recovery as you mentioned is related to the phenological state and if there is damage to the reproductive organs. To the extent that the damage occurs only on the foliar tissue, the recovery is good to very good. It begins to get complicated if there is loss of pods and to a lesser extent flowers, because it is difficult for the plant to replace it with a new one of the same production. The same if there is damage on the stems and the plants break.

The soybeans that are in R3 for what you comment has a moderate defoliation and R3 is the last stage where the compensation of the crop works well. It seems to me a good idea to help it with a complementary treatment, I would do it accompanied by a fungicide and / or insecticide, when you decide to apply it, to save cost and trampling on the crop. In our tests we have obtained the best results in applications within a few days of hail, within the following 7 days.

The same concept applies to soybeans in R1. It should be reestablished very well, with little impact on yield, if there is no stem breakage or plant death. In this case, it would be convenient to wait for a re-foliation, because in R1 with 70% defoliation the coverage must be low, and most of the applied could go to the ground. If you need to apply a herbicide, wait a few days and mix with them in a tank.

In corn is where I have more doubts. There is no production of new leaves from lateral buds and the foliar area will not be very different from today except those that remain to expand.

Regarding the type of products, you have them very well identified. For this particular situation, I would think of those with physiological action: growth hormones, amino acids, polyphenols, vegetable or algae extracts that gather a pool of molecules, or at most a mixture of these with some nutritional component related to pod fixation ( boron, calcium). This thinking of soy.

For corn, applying something would try to provide nitrogen (N). It is what helps the most to maintain the foliar area and the photosynthetic activity. Marcelo, thank you for writing to me and I hope that anyway, you will have a very good harvest in the region.

Agroconsultas is a #ComunidadDigitalColaborativa that aims to #DemocratizeKnowledge among technicians and producers.

More information in www.agroconsultasonline.com.ar