A chatbot is an automated chat that mimics the functions of human conversation and solves frequent doubts, thanks to the use of artificial intelligence. To make the experience rewarding for the user, five recommendations elaborated by the experts.

One of the great advantages of chatbots is that, unlike applications, not downloaded, no need to update and they do not take up space in the phone memory.

“The chatbots are digital advisors based on artificial intelligence able to answer questions, schedule appointments, give shipment updates, process payments, offer real-time advice on brands and products, inventory updates, availability to pick up at businesses and manage claims 24 hours a day, giving a break to the overwhelmed customer service professionals and allowing them to focus on the most complex requests ”, explains Mariano Juan Cruz Catarineu, marketing field manager at Infobip.

According to the report Navigating the customer experience in the post-pandemic era At Infobip, most people have had a positive experience with digital messaging.

However, some unsuspecting people are unfamiliar with the concept and mistakenly believe that they are talking to a person rather than a chatbot.

In fact, 29% of the people surveyed for this report indicated that they would feel “a little angry” if they found out that they are talking to an AI bot instead of a human.

“Some brands have implemented chatbots that remind buyers that an offer is about to expire or that they have left items in the shopping cart. There are others who act as advisors when choosing clothes or give reviews about care and beauty products and keep the user updated on the latest trends. ” Catarineu warns.

Drift’s report, “The State of Chatbots” indicates that, in the short term, its use will be extended. The possibilities provided by these conversational bots will be:

In 37% of cases, get a correct response in an emergency.

35% will allow to solve complaints or problems.

There will be 35% to get answers or detailed explanations.

33% of the time to make a reservation.

Paying an invoice will be 29%.

Buy an essential item at 27%.

Add you to a mailing list by 22%.

To avoid generating discomfort or discomfort for consumers, in these early stages of development, Infobip shares five recommendations that you can implement to achieve fluid conversations through chatbots:

1. Greet and speak like the public. As in any conversation, we must begin with a greeting and a brief introduction. It is very important that the bot presents itself as such in a friendly and even fun way. This will build trust in the user from the start and facilitate communication.

The style and way of expressing yourself should be in accordance with the audience you are targeting. It is not the same to speak to a professional adult audience than to a teenage audience. In any case, we must maintain respect and cordiality.

2. Ask short and clear questions. Complicated questions can make the user uncomfortable and even cause them to drop out of the conversation. Instead, short, direct, and choice questions will keep the person “hooked” and allow us to better understand their need.

It is valid to use additional elements such as emojis, GIFs or stickers to give dynamism to the chat and promote a more pleasant and warm dialogue. However, we must not exaggerate and remember that the objective is to provide information and help the user in what he needs.

3. Evaluate and correct. Nobody is infallible. It is recommended that from time to time the communication flow and the bot’s conversations with users be reviewed to identify areas for improvement. This will allow for adjustments and provide a better user experience.

4. Manage expectations. It is important to clearly inform the user of what to do and what to expect. Failure to do so could generate anxiety and therefore a negative feeling towards the tool, or worse, towards the business.

5. Take advantage of omnichannel. In case the chatbot cannot offer a solution, it is possible to refer customers to other service channels and even to a conversation with a real person without the need to repeat everything.