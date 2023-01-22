the catalog of Netflix has since movies of action, series, animationuntil foreign films. However, even if you search for them yourself, many of these films will not be recommended by the platform. Normally, the ones that are in trend, but sometimes there are some hidden gems that, because they are old or of a very niche genre, no one nearby will recommend you. However, there is a way to access these hidden catalogs. For example, if you want to watch 18+ movies on the platform, we’ll show you how to easily access them.

How to access the Netflix adult catalog?

If you want to see, as a couple or alone, or with a group of friends, suggestive and 18+ films, they may not be so easy to find on Netflix, unless you have the exact name. It would be easier to see the entire catalogue, wouldn’t it? Well yes you can.

Netflix classifies them as sensual movies (steamy moviesin English), and finding them is as simple as applying these two steps.

Opens Netflix on the device of your choice.

in the search engine enter this code: 11781

And voila, you already have the adult catalog before you But if you want to continue exploring more titles to watch, because sensual movies can also be from other genres, you can also access the subcategories.

Adult Netflix Codes

to see more adult catalogues, You just have to follow the steps that we already indicated, but change the search code for these.