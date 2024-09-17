New details emerge in the story of the two dead newborns found buried in the garden of a house in Traversetolo, in the province of Parma. The mother of at least one of the two children – Chiara Petrolini, 22, investigated for voluntary homicide and concealment of a corpse – had searched the internet for information on “how to abort the second child”.

The search was discovered by the Carabinieri who are examining the young woman’s electronic devices. The very fact that Petrolini was inquiring about a “second child” led investigators to search the garden of her house for the second body after the one that was found last August 9.

DNA testing confirmed that the first baby was the son of the 22-year-old and her ex-boyfriend Samuel, who was the same age (but apparently was unaware of the pregnancy), while the results of the genetic tests carried out on the second little body are still awaited.

The question typed on the web by Petrolini, moreover, leaves little doubt as to the fact that the second newborn was also his. [Chi è Chiara Petrolini].

Her lawyer, Nicola Tria, said the girl “will not speak to anyone until everything is clear.”

According to investigators, the young mother did everything on her own, managing to keep the pregnancy and birth a secret even from her boyfriend, her family and her friends.

“No one except the girl was aware of the pregnancy,” says Parma’s chief prosecutor, Alfonso D’Avino, who is coordinating the investigation: “The pregnancy was not followed by any professional (gynecologist, family doctor). The birth took place at home, outside of a hospital setting.”

