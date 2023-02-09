It is a revolution in several areas, in the social media market, forcing platforms to adapt to the new format of short vertical videos; in advertising, making brands understand that highly produced content would not work and now, in the world of music, where it is becoming a major player that influences this market and becoming a great incubator for musicians. According to a survey published in 2021, 75% of users say they meet new musicians through the Chinese app and 63% say they discover music they’ve never heard before. Additionally, 72% say they associate at least one song with TikTok.

With a great appeal to young audiences and especially to generations Z and above, the app has seen in recent years a strong movement towards the creation of content by artists, mainly independent musicians, who have found a conducive environment in the app for exposing and disseminating their music. your job. All this adapted to the language of young people, following and creating trends, dances and challenges. Musician Jacob Lawson, or JVKE, is considered one of the sensations of this movement, having released all his music through the platform.

The common strategy seems to be to drop more important parts of the tracks in the short videos, generating interest in people to listen more. Such was the success that JVKE reached 385 million streams, on Spotify alone, with its recent release, Golden Hour. Unlike SoundCloud and other sites, where many artists are slow to gain traction in their success, Lawson’s was so much so that it even reached mainstream media and landed him on TV shows like Jimmy Fallon’s The Tonight Show.

From hits to releases with more modest successes, the platform has become the easiest and most interesting way to enter the world of music. No need for a manager, important contacts or convincing a record company of the quality of your work. In 2022, 13 of the top 14 Billboard Top 100 hits were derived from in-app campaigns. The modest hits reach 90,000 streams, like Roe Kapara’s Better Off. Enough to encourage you to continue. Just as the internet democratized knowledge, it seems to be, together with TikTok and new media, also democratizing the world of music, great news for artists and for those who like to discover new sounds.