If Eastern European migrant workers become homeless, there is hardly any safety net for them in the Netherlands. That is why the Polish foundation Barka is trying to offer help. Reporter Bram Endedijk followed this foundation and saw how difficult it is for this group of people to build a new life without a home and without a job.
Do you have questions, suggestions or ideas about our journalism? Then email our ombudsman at [email protected]
- Guest:
- Bram Endedijk
- Presentation:
- Egbert Kalse
- Editorial:
- Ignace Schoot & Nina van Hattum
- Edit:
- Reuben Pest
- coordination:
- Henk Ruigrok van der Werven
- Photo:
- Marcin Sudak
#thousands #vulnerable #migrant #workers #Dutch #streets
Leave a Reply