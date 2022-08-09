A photo of a BMW 330i in the Netherlands with the American license plate ‘BPMVRIJ’ from the state of Alabama is circulating on Whatsapp. Quite interesting, because the license plate indicates a Dutch owner, but they are generally not allowed to drive with foreign plates. But in this case, the tax authorities behind his computer (feel free to call it the deductible item) can’t find anything about it.

The owner of the car works for the Ministry of Defense and moved to America for his work for a year and a half. ‘The cars are much cheaper there, so when you get there, you immediately start looking for a car,’ he tells TopGear. ‘In America you can put together a license plate of your own choice. I thought about it for a while and of course your own name is not very nice, so then I thought “BPvrij” was humorous.’

No BPM has been paid on the car, and that is not happening

‘You need him there [in Amerika] six months and then you can take it back without taxes’, he continues. So when the owner came back to the Netherlands, he took the car with him as removal items. Normally, as a Dutch person you are not allowed to drive here with a foreign license plate, but in this case there is an exception.

‘The aim is to bring the car to the RDW within a year for a Dutch license plate. I can then import it for free without BPM or VAT. But until then it’s fun to drive around with such a record. You get crooked faces, people who look weird and people who take pictures,” explains the BMW driver. The owner is also allowed to drive without a license plate on the front bumper for the time being, as this is not mandatory in Alabama.

What do the police think of the American license plate ‘BPvrij’?

And police attention? ‘I haven’t been stopped yet, but colleagues of mine have. I basically just drive back and forth to work. Every now and then I come to De Meern, where I bought lowering springs and spacers from Cobra Suspension that were installed by BDM Automotive. A good friend of mine also has his cleaning company in De Meern. It’s also a bit of a hobby car.’

Apart from the American license plates with ‘BMP FREE’, the BMW 330i still has a few features that are typical for the United States. ‘It has reflectors that are different than in the Netherlands and the rear lights do not have orange flashing lights, they are red. Remote starting is also an option that European BMWs do not have. If I enter it, I don’t have to change it.’ By May 2023 at the latest, the car must go to the RDW for a set of yellow plates.