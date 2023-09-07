We took a look, but Google Maps cannot find a direct route from Amsterdam to the United States. Not a case of ‘missed turn’, someone has very deliberately brought this old Scania V8 to America. The Dutch license plate is even still on the nose, although the truck has been given a license plate from Florida. One Bruce Wilson is now the owner of the truck with a long history in the Netherlands and Belgium.

The truck was purchased in 1997 by the Belgian company Ronny Ceusters Transport, the YouTuber says. The truck came to the Netherlands at some point and in 2007 the truck came second in the category ‘Tractor above 300,000 kilometres’ during the Truck Show Liessel. Finally, it seems to have been used by fairground operator Vermolen Amusement. Some of the stickers are even still on the Scania.

The MOT expired for the last time in 2016. Somewhere between then and now, the Dutch Scania was exported to America. Why? Probably because they just think such a rare show truck is cool. Just as we think it’s cool to drive a Mustang, some Americans think it’s cool to have a European truck. The current owner had been wanting to import a Scania to America for a while, but it was simply for sale.

The Scania V8 is a lot shorter than American trucks

According to the filmmaker, who calls himself a ‘stupid American’, there are ‘many small countries in a small area’ in Europe. This is how he explains why the trucks are so short compared to American trucks. Maybe he thinks we’re afraid the trucks won’t fit in our country otherwise. In reality it has to do with the maximum length that a combination can be; the shorter the truck, the longer the trailer can be.

The years have not been very kind to the Scania, because the chassis of the truck is covered in rust. The new owner has plans to replace the rear part of the frame with an American frame. Whether he is considering bringing a better copy to America, but then it must be a manual version.