Obviously, snakes are not among those animals that are believed to be able to “fly”. However, a few species are actually capable of this. Researchers have now found out why they can stay in the air without wings.

S.They have no wings and can still slide from tree to tree. This makes them the only vertebrates without extremities that are capable of doing this. Jake Socha of the Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University is particularly fascinated by the snakes.

So far, five types of “flying” snakes are known.

The snake tree snakes that live in the rainforests of South and Southeast Asia repel each other from one branch and can slide up to 30 meters to another. Socha has been studying the biomechanics of these reptiles for more than 20 years. In an earlier study, he and his research colleagues found that the approximately one-meter-long animals spread their ribs during flight, thus flattening their bodies into a kind of wing. In this posture, the slightly poisonous snakes reach speeds of up to 40 kilometers per hour, can even control their flight and turn around in the air.

With her new study Socha and his team wanted to clarify another question about the snake flight:

“Why is the snake winding in the air? This noticeable movement looks like it’s floating in mid-air. Is she doing this because she is a snake and all snakes do that? Or is the wave movement based on a physical function? “

To find the answer, the scientists built a four-story jump arena with an artificial tree for landing and a padded floor in case this should go wrong. They pasted a total of seven snake tree snakes of the species Chrysopelea paradisi with reflectors and let them fly to the tree from a platform more than eight meters high. The researchers filmed the flying skills with special motion capture cameras and created a 3-D computer model based on the recordings. Its analysis showed:

The snakes meander not only horizontally but also vertically during the flight.

The vertical movements are less pronounced, but they occur about twice as often as the horizontal movements. To see how the wave movements affect flight, the researchers varied these:

“With our model we simulated gliding flights with and without snaking and found that the snake still covers a horizontal distance without undulating movements, but then tips over in front,” explains Isaac Yeaton, study author and research associate at the Institute for Mechanical Engineering in Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University, rolled into one Video.

Here you can see the flying snakes:

The side meandering and the up and down movements stabilize the flight and help the reptiles to land safely on the ground again. These wave movements are unique. The researchers believe that no other animal is known to glide in this way. They hope to be able to transfer flight technology to robots so that they too can one day meander through the air.