Under the pretext of promoting public health, many countries of the so-called free West have lost their souls. Looking at the reach of government and the abuses of power in virtually every nation in the West, it can be concluded that the United States really does represent the last stronghold of freedom.

Here is a summary of the suppression of freedom in major Western countries.

Canada

Canada is one of the least free countries in the western world. In a way he is the least free. In all spheres of private life, including freedom of expression, Canada drastically restricts citizens’ rights. Canada is one of the few countries in the world that prohibits the unvaccinated from using public transport — plane, train and bus. And no Canadian home can receive more than three visitors — a move that has prevented families and friends from getting together for Christmas.

Canada is a moral disgrace. But apparently most Canadians are happy to live in a country about to become a dictatorship. They should replace the Canadian flag leaf with a lamb.

Europe

In the summer of 2021, many European countries created the so-called “health passport”. This digital passport, in the form of a QR code, is needed to enter cafes, bars, restaurants and even long-distance transport. The naive deny that the real objective of the European Union has always been a digital identification system for all citizens.

Netherlands

The Netherlands is among the least free countries in the West. From December 19, 2021 “until at least” January 14, 2022, the Dutch must stay indoors as much as possible, not receive more than two visitors a day, not be in the company of more than one person outdoors and work from home. In addition, non-essential restaurants, cafes, bars and shops must remain closed.

The Dutch also have no right to protest against these drastic restrictions. A few days ago, a protest antilockdown was banned by the leftist mayor of Amsterdam, Femke Halsema, because “people are not following the rules of social distancing”. Yet thousands of people took to the streets. They were greeted with drones, water jets and a lot of police force. The image of a police dog biting a protester’s arm went viral.

France

Next week, the home office it will be compulsory for those who can opt for it. French Prime Minister Jean Castex said that “even if we don’t see hospitals full because of the micron, the transmissibility of the variant requires us to take action.”

The country has required a vaccination passport since last summer. The passport only allows those who have been vaccinated, those who have been tested in the last 24 hours and those who have already had the disease, to enter cafes, restaurants, museums, cinemas and other public spaces.

The use of a mask is also mandatory throughout the country for everyone over the age of 11, both indoors and on public transport, under penalty of fines. Likewise, the consumption of food and drink on public transport is prohibited — including on long-distance trains. In schools, the use of a mask is mandatory from the age of six, including in outdoor areas.

Austria

Austria competes with the Netherlands for the post of least free country in Western Europe. From November 22nd to December 12th, 2021, no one could leave the house without justification, such as shopping, going to the doctor or exercising. THE lockdown continues for the 30% of Austrians who have not yet had the vaccine.

In other words, almost a third of all Austrians have been unable to leave their homes since November 22 and will not be able to leave their homes in the near future. And the situation is about to get worse. Austria will be the first country in the world to make the Covid-19 vaccine compulsory. Not getting vaccinated will be illegal.

On February 1, 2022, unvaccinated Austrians will be fined 200 euros a month, and the fine will increase in the event of a recidivism if they are caught outside the home. Germany has already said it intends to take the same step.

United Kingdom

THE Scotland prevented fans, even vaccinated ones, from attending sporting events. Masks have to be used indoors like nightclubs. You also need to present your vaccination passport to enter nightclubs and other places.

THE Wales it went even further, allowing a maximum of six people in bars, cinemas and restaurants. Nightclubs simply remained closed until December 27, 2021. Mandatory social distance of two meters was instituted in workplaces. People have to work from home unless it’s impossible.

Although England does not yet have the same rules as Scotland and Wales, it is necessary to present a vaccination passport throughout the United Kingdom – or present a negative Covid-19 test carried out in the last 72 hours or prove that there was Covid-19 infection in the last six months – to enter public places.

Australia

Australia kept the majority of citizens under house arrest during 2021. Sydney, the country’s most populous city, was closed for 106 days. The lockdown didn’t end until November 15th. Melbourne, Australia’s second largest city, described by the Voice of America as “officially the most closed city in the world”, remained under lockdown for 260 days.

Residents were prohibited from traveling more than five kilometers from their homes, visiting friends and family, entering supermarkets (except to pick up groceries) and going to funerals. Schools remain closed and international travel remains prohibited. Needless to say, all shops, bars and restaurants were closed. In short, people were prohibited from leaving their homes for all this time.

New Zealand

The lockdown in New Zealand turned that once free country into a totalitarian country. As a totalitarian state, New Zealand’s Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has even said of the information involving Covid-19 that “unless the information comes from the government, it is not true”.

The woman, a true fanatic, closed the entire country because one person contracted the delta variant. Even CNN, always pro-lockdown, considered this an exaggeration. On Aug. 17, CNN ran the following headline: “New Zealand Announces Country Closure…over One Case.”

United States

And then we have the United States of America. In states like Florida and other Republican-ruled states, we have the freest places in the Western world. Leaving Canada or Western Europe and going to Florida is like leaving Romania or Poland and going to Western Europe during the Cold War. In fact, moving from a city run by Democrats to a city run by Republicans is also like walking through the Iron Curtain.

Thanks to the conservative half and the genius of the Founding Fathers who blocked federal control by giving states more power, the United States remains the beacon of freedom it was when Abraham Lincoln said “America is the world’s last hope” and when France gave us the Statue of Liberty.

If the will of the left prevailed, the United States would be like Canada or Austria. That’s why fighting the left is important for those who cherish freedom.

