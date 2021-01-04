A.They sit n facades – reading, knitting, drinking tea, folding laundry, plucking chickens – as a matter of course. On white steel chairs that are mounted high up on the wall. For this job, you have to be between 70 and 80 years old, guaranteed to be free from vertigo, and the performer should definitely bring a little bit of meat with him. Because he has to hold out for an hour or two with his legs dangling, while the people below stop, wonder, be happy, angry. Asking yourself how that can be and what that means.

This is exactly what Angie Hiesl and Roland Kaiser want when they go outside with their art: “We don’t want people to have to come to us,” says Hiesl. “We stand in the way with our things – we are there or we pop up and down again. In this way you touch people who are not necessarily involved in art. “

also read

With the project “x-mal Mensch Stuhl” they have stood in the way around the world over the past 25 years – or better yet. In more than 30 cities. The radius reached across Europe and as far as South America. For the anniversary, the long-running hit has now returned to its home base in Cologne.

Instead of the seating furniture, Hiesl and Kaiser have hung 16 large photos of past chair actions on Roncalliplatz, in the center of Cologne, at the Roman Germanic Museum and the large construction site opposite, where the Corona-compliant open-air exhibition can be seen until the end of January.

The wonderfully illustrated book on the human chair project that has just been published is on Kaiser and Hiesl’s table. You can meet the creative couple over mate tea or soy milk coffee at the Kunsthaus Rhenania in Cologne. The studio’s rehearsal room has enough space for plenty of space and a great view of the marina and crane houses. All the appearances, actions, installations are planned, rehearsed, organized and choreographed here.

also read

After separate beginnings, Hiesl and Kaiser have been living and working in a team since the 90s and have been able to realize a number of projects together around the world. For example, in Beijing they explored hair and in Bangladesh they worked with trans-female performers.

The two border crossers between theater, dance and visual arts are also regularly active in front of their own front door: You can remember the summer of 2018 when they sent ten performers with thousands of plastic forks through the city.

Art with forks

For 24 hours, people acted and improvised, danced, played and peppered with the disposable cutlery by day and by night. They got stuck in the beard, the forks formed barriers in squares, and in flower beds you could see them grouped in tufts. “We were interested in the fork in its shape, but also as a disposable object,” says Hiesl. In Cologne you could see how the “bad” plastic thing with its sharp prongs penetrated into the last cracks, wounds and cracks of the urban.

Entering and conquering unfamiliar places with art – that has always appealed to her, says Hiesl, referring to her artistic past during the 80s in the occupied and temporarily used Stollwerck chocolate factory: “Take a room, occupy a room and yourself Make use of this artistically – since that time it has been with me. “

It is not a stage space that Hiesl and Kaiser use. They much prefer to look for places where the intervention surprises. It can also be a greenhouse. In 2013, the couple moved with five transsexual performers to the Cologne city nursery on the right bank of the Rhine. Where these, between breeding, order and rows of yellow pansies, made their own non-normative sexuality an object. In doing so, they sometimes gave quite intimate insights into their lives and suffering and made it clear to the viewers how much they themselves still cling to prejudices and norms.

also read Lindemann, Kant, Maron & Co.

In their work, Hiesl and Kaiser like to tackle topics that are currently burning: Dealing with diversity, ecological problems or the position of older people in society – as in the chair project, when the elderly are simply put away on their furniture. Regardless of what is going on – the duo has the right pictures and scenes for them: catchy, powerful, unforgettable like the chairs on the wall, the high heels between pansies, the fork dances in the city.

The “Fat Facts” project with three overweight actors fits into the series, which Hiesl and Kaiser have recruited and placed at the center of various campaigns: Between hundreds of sugar packets, you saw the stout trio in downtown Cologne and heard utterances like this on a megaphone : “Fat cow – at least you have a pretty face.”

In addition, one knitted a red and white striped caution tape, the other trained an invisible basketball team, and the third took a grainy-white, sugar-sweet luxury bath in an azure blue bikini with cup size 85 DD. All three told about their XL fate – about shitstorms on the Internet, nutritional advice at the supermarket checkout, everyday insults of all kinds.

Power of pictures

While leafing through all the catalogs and brochures of past performances and campaigns, the stack of books on the table in the rehearsal room grows next to teacups and coffee mugs. And Roland Kaiser keeps pulling a new one off the shelf.

The photos in the books all come from himself and last but not least show how strongly the performances are intended from the point of view of effective images. This is also the case with the installation and performance project “Aquamarin”, which took place on the Rhine in Cologne and Düsseldorf in 2014 with a sound artist and six dancers. They did gymnastics over sandbags, basked on the bubbly designer armchair and rested in a sea of ​​filled plastic bottles.

It was about an aesthetic examination of the element. Quite explicitly. But around that, of course, there was all sorts of leeway for ecological and socio-political associations – just think of rising sea levels and the flood of plastic in the oceans. What does the future look like? As for Hiesl and Kaiser, they – both in their early and mid-sixties – have already forged all sorts of new plans for 2021. There’s still no time to look for a place up on the wall.

The exhibition: “X-Mal Mensch Stuhl”, Roncalliplatz, Cologne; until January 31;

The book: “X-Mal Mensch Stuhl”, Angie Hiesl and Roland Kaiser, Verlag Kettler

This text is from WELT AM SONNTAG. We are happy to deliver them to your home on a regular basis.