Nasarawa State, in the north-central region of Nigeria, is known for agriculture, salt mines and one of the highest waterfalls in Africa. As well has constantly registered one of the HIV prevalence rates highest in the country, equivalent to 7.5% compared to the national average of 4.1%. To deal with the epidemic, the Nasarawa State Government decided, among other measures, to resort to the theater to raise awareness among the population.

Theater and radio drama are common educational resources because they can motivate people to think differently and make informed decisions to solve problems, like the stigma of AIDS.

HIV is both a social and a medical phenomenon that can lead to stigma, ostracism, repression and discrimination. Many of those affected have been rejected by their families, loved ones and their communities. However, this phenomenon has also aroused compassion, solidarity and support, and has brought out the best in the sick and the people around them.

With the term stigma reference is often made to discrimination or negative attitudes towards people with HIV. However, the play Talk to me, who toured secondary education centers in the state of Nasarawa, focused on self-stigma, or how those who, being affected by HIV and AIDS, live with their disease are viewed in a negative way.

Me research as participant-observer in the work Talk to me, created by the Skul Konekt project, focused on theater techniques used to raise awareness of the negative effect of self-stigmatization. In the discussions organized after the event, I spoke about the play with officials, students (between 13 and 17 years old), parents and teachers, as well as with the producers of the work.

I discovered that thanks to the work, spaces were created to converse in a daring, but safe way, on a topic that can be very personal and challenging.

Meet Aggio and Abachi

Talk to me tells the story of two friends, Aggio and Abachi. Aggio is innocent and naive when it comes to the subject of sexuality, while Abachi is the opposite. Abachi endeavors to inform Aggio and clarify his doubts.

Abachi is adventurous, but rebellious. His father, a single man, is blind and poor. And HIV positive. Abachi contracts HIV while using a razor blade to cut his father’s hair. Unhappy with the fact that his friend Aggio is seronegative, Abachi vows to lead Aggio down the wrong path.

Through Abachi’s deception, Aggio finally contracts HIV by sleeping with Lydia, a promiscuous girl who is the victim of rape and who plans to get revenge on her male classmates, despite her friend’s pleas.

In this plot numerous theatrical techniques were used that allowed to have a strong impact on the public so that they put aside their prejudices.

Story telling

Storytelling is a powerful cultural and dramatic tool to work on expressiveness. Talk to me helped create a safe space to discuss self-esteem, self-perception, and the negative effects of stereotyping people.

During the play’s writing workshop, Paul Ugbede, the author and coordinator, emphasized that his use of the storytelling technique was aimed at “entertaining and teaching the public”. Its objective was also “to preserve cultural values.” In the process of developing the play, the actors shared HIV-related stories to deepen mutual understanding and create ideas for the dialogue session.

The whole story is told from Aggio’s perspective. It takes the audience on a journey into their past and explains their current condition. Her narrative shows that, despite the trauma of living with HIV, maintaining a strong positive perception of yourself is critical. Aggio discovers that his friends, classmates, and even his parents stigmatize him.

Do not talk to me! Do you see what you have achieved? I am HIV positive! All my friends have abandoned me! I can’t go to school anymore. People point to me and run away. They call me “dead man” Aggio, one of the characters from ‘Talk to Me’

Aggio’s plight in history provoked public reaction; in fact, in the end, many students interacted with his character. His comments focused on the ways in which Aggio could live a full life despite being HIV positive, giving the audience a chance to imagine how Aggio could live positively and invest his time and effort in things that were done to him. happy.

Humor and language

Talk to me he was infused with humor to create a relaxed atmosphere, as the story is intense and moving. The issue of self-stigma could easily create an atmosphere of pressure, tension and emotional anxiety.

The comic situations, characters, and dialogue provided a safe and positive atmosphere for the audience. The dialogue was interspersed with the pidgin, a slang or Creole English very spread in Nigeria. This allowed the students to more easily identify with the characters.

Humor is an essential element, since it breaks down barriers and thus favors interaction and effective communication

During the chat sessions, we also realized that the pidgin was the most effective way to communicate, along with the hausa, a colloquial language of the state of Nasarawa, as the participants expressed themselves freely during the debate.

One of the students, for example, pointed out that understanding a topic – in this case, putting yourself in Aggio’s shoes – is important in order to adopt a certain position. He said that people consider many situations to be dangerous and hopeless, but if we can see their positive side we will be stronger.

Humor is an essential element to reach this conclusion, since it breaks down barriers and thus favors interaction and effective communication.

Roleplay

The theatrical technique of role-playing or assuming the role of another person was also used. In the session, the actor-teachers acted out the fear of some adolescents living with HIV. This affects communication with peers and can lead to isolation and, over time, to have a shorter life.

The power of theater

One of the powers of the theater is its ability to criticize the status quo highlighting the paradoxes, contradictions and hypocrisy of power. Through storytelling, the creation of plays and scenarios, the audience learned new concepts and ways of living with HIV.

I do not mean that theater has solved the problem of self-stigma. Rather, it provided the space for solution-oriented thinking and narrative.

This is because theater can foster participation, collaboration, communication, and critical awareness, essential tools for promoting behavior change.

Theater has the ability to empower people through the creation of knowledge through cooperation. It allows the public to take ownership of their experiences, since the forms of participation allow imagining new realities and models for people living with HIV.

Taiwo Afolabi is a professor at the College of Media, Arts and Performance at the University of Regina (Canada).

This article was originally published on The Conversation and translated with the collaboration of Africa House. Translation: Linda Marini.

