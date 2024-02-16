When Pakistan's government censored the media, former Prime Minister Imran Khan's party uploaded campaign videos on TikTok. When the police banned his supporters from holding demonstrations, they gathered online.

And when Khan ended up in prison, his followers produced speeches using artificial intelligence to simulate his voice.

Khan's message resonated with millions of people who were frustrated by the country's economic crisis and old political dynasties: Pakistan had been in steep decline for decades, he said, and only he could restore its greatness.

The success of candidates aligned with Khan's party in this month's election — winning more seats than anyone else in Parliament — came as a surprise to Pakistani politics. Since Khan lost the support of the country's generals and was deposed by Parliament in 2022, his supporters had faced an army-led crackdown that experts said was designed to marginalize the former Prime Minister.

Its success marked the first time that the political strategy used by the country's military for decades to maintain its grip on power veered off course. It also showed how Khan's populist rhetoric and the country's internet-using youth are rewriting politics in Pakistan, a nuclear-armed nation of 240 million that has battled coups since its founding 76 years ago.

Now, the parties of Khan and Nawaz Sharif, the three-time former Prime Minister, are competing to win over other lawmakers and establish a coalition government. If Khan's party succeeds — an outcome many analysts consider unlikely — it would be the first time that a civilian government in Pakistan would be led by a party at odds with the military and whose leader is behind bars.

Regardless of the outcome, Khan's party “demonstrated that it is an unwavering political presence, tapping into the dissatisfaction of Pakistani youth,” said Adam Weinstein, deputy director of the Middle East program at the Quincy Institute, a Washington-based think tank. . “Social networks and youth mobilization are changing the rules of the game.”

For approximately half of Pakistan's history, the military has ruled the country directly. When civilian governments were allowed to come to power, they were led by a few leaders who usually came to power with the support of the Generals.

Those leaders built political parties around their family dynasties. But in recent years, as the young population has grown to about half of its electorate, there has been growing frustration with that system, analysts say.

Young people felt excluded from Pakistan's political system because “someone in the family will always get the top job,” said Zaigham Khan, an analyst in Islamabad.

While Khan initially rose to political prominence with the help of the Army, after he was deposed the youth's yearning for change exploded. His party, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, or PTI, produced political campaigns on social media that young people say sparked a political awakening.

His message attracted young people. “I am fed up with this whole system of political parties that have been ruling the Country,” said Usman Saeed, 36, after voting for PTI candidates in Lahore on February 8. “They have imprisoned Imran Khan – that is the main issue – it shows that everything has been managed by the establishment.”

Few of these voters remembered the discontent of Khan's final months in office, when his popularity plummeted as inflation soared. Had he been allowed to complete his term, many analysts said, his party probably would not have won the next general election.

After he was deposed, authorities prosecuted Khan, resulting in sentences totaling 34 years in prison. Hundreds of his followers were arrested.

That campaign of intimidation seemed only to bolster support for Khan.

By: CHRISTINA GOLDBAUM

The New York Times