In the early hours of Thursday, October 3, 1968, 55 years ago todayin the editorial office of El Heraldo de México, I came from covering the massacre of TlatelolcoDon Gabriel Alarcón Chargoy, founder of the newspaper, gave me my position as a reporter for the newspaper that I had joined in the spring of my life and that year.

More than half a century has passed since then and I believe, with Miguel Reyes Razo and Carlos Marín, to be one of the reporters with the longest active and active years in journalism today.

From that first Thursday in October 1968 to this first Tuesday in October 2023, the eras of which I have been the privileged chronicler of exceptional times of which I never even dreamed have not passed, because the future is always unimaginable.

Since then I have been what, without knowing it well, I always wanted to be and what time and life blessed me with: reporter, chronicler and exceptional witness of more than half a century of the history of Mexico and the world, I , that nine-year-old boy who disembarked from the motor ship the Covadonga on a dock in Veracruz that had set sail from Santander, hand in hand with my always present mother and my unforgettable sister, to discover more than Columbus and conquer more than Cortés, a world that they did not imagine.

That’s why I thank life and God, yes, God. My gratitude is so much that I couldn’t find another mortal instance of gratitude.

That’s why, when today, at 76 years old, 55 as a professional reporter, people come to tell me stories, even grievances from transitory moments, they are not enough for me.

And I have the privilege of keeping alive my capacities for astonishment and indignation, without which a reporter cannot be one.

So, I toast to my family, most importantly, to this privilege of life of being a reporter and continuing to be one above time, circumstances and the offensives of power, always transitory.

I tell you today, after 55 years and those that are missing.

DEADLINES.- The president attacked me again, as he has done more than 190 times in his mornings, for pointing out that on Monday he had begun his last year of government, as if it were my thing and not the Constitution’s; VISIT.- Five months ago, López Obrador announced that he had broken with the Court and ordered his collaborators not to even answer the phone. Yesterday his legal advisor, María Estela Ríos visited its president, Norma Lucía Piña Hernández. And when leaving, the arrogance of silence; and CUBA.- The delivery, loan, sale or payment for services of vaccines, doctors, and more than two million barrels of oil from the government of Mexico to the government of Cuba, has become a problem with the United States. The deliveries were made in secret and now they surface. Why were Mexican oil shipments to Cuba hidden?

