HÉROUXVILLE, Quebec — For years, the small town of Hérouxville, in rural Quebec, was the epitome of nativist hostility toward immigrants. The town had no immigrants, but once adopted a code of conduct that left no doubt that they, and their perceived customs, were not welcome.

Hérouxville did not tolerate “stoning women to death in the town square” or “burning them alive” or “treating them like slaves”. The people of Hérouxville celebrated Christmas and did not cover their faces.

The code exploited fears in Canada’s only French-speaking province that immigration would dilute their culture and also triggered a provincial government commission that sought to build consensus on the “reasonable accommodation” of ethnic minorities.

So it might come as a surprise that Hérouxville is now welcoming immigrants.

“Now we want as many immigrants as possible,” said Bernard Thompson, Mayor of Hérouxville and a former supporter of the code.

The change comes as Canada seeks to further open its doors to immigrants as a strategy for its economic vitality.

Canada has announced plans to welcome a record 1.45 million immigrants over the next three years to its population of 39 million. A broad consensus on the value of immigration in Canada is in stark contrast to other Western nations.

The one outlier has been Quebec, where politicians have stoked anti-immigrant sentiment by tapping into French Quebecois voters’ fears of losing their cultural identity.

But even Quebec is showing signs of change.

Hérouxville’s twist stemmed from an aging population, a low birth rate, labor shortages, and changing views among the younger generations and people like Thompson.

Mékinac County, which includes Hérouxville, has attracted a record number of immigrants in the past two years — 60 — from South America, Africa, Europe and elsewhere.

Habiba Hmadi, 40, arrived over a year ago from Tunisia with her husband and two children. Hmadi, who works as an insurance agent, and her husband, a welder, are French-speakers who speak Arabic at home.

Hmadi said she had been warmly received by the locals.

“We get a lot of phone calls or even people knocking on our door asking if we need anything,” Hmadi said. “One of our neighbors knocked on our door with a big bag of toys for our children.”

The influx was the result of a pro-immigration policy adopted by the county in 2017, a decade after Hérouxville passed its code of conduct.

Officials working with local companies began hiring foreign workers. They also began preparing the local population for new arrivals and established programs to help immigrants settle.

“The arrival of these 60 people has opened up our own environment tremendously,” said Nadia Moreau, the county’s director of economic development. “Sometimes they have different values, customs that they share with us and make us see reality from another perspective.”

Thompson said he became uncomfortable with the Hérouxville code. He couldn’t deny that almost everyone in Quebec was “children of immigrants,” he said. He “adored” the long-term partner of his brother, a Muslim woman.

After being elected Mayor, Thompson pushed for the removal of the code. He said he wanted to restore the town’s reputation, and the urgency to attract immigrants grew with labor shortages affecting Mekinac County’s agricultural, forestry, industrial and service industries.

“We need immigration to survive,” Thompson said. “We have no other choice.”

Abdelkarim Othmani, 33, left his home in Tunisia almost two years ago and works nights at the local Pronovost snow removal plant. During Ramadan, he was allowed to have an early meal to break his fast after sunset. He said that he also socialized with his co-workers.

His best friend is Alex Béland-Ricard, 29, with whom he drives to work. A French Quebecer, Béland-Ricard said he was impressed by the newcomer’s commitment to friendship, family and work.

“Karim is the first immigrant I met,” Béland-Ricard said. “I hope many more come here.”

By: Norimitsu Onishi