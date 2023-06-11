It was a challenge in the family before and it still is, but with different margins. Francesco Bagnaia’s double success in the Italian GP at Mugello changes the top of the MotoGP championship standings, with the world champion extending decisively. On the eve of Mugello Bagnaia had only 1 point margin over Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 team), rival but friend of growth and training at Valentino Rossi’s Academy and now they are 21. Pecco’s full booty on the Tuscan hills was decisive, coinciding with the second place of Bezzecchi in the sprint and with the 8th in the race: now their comparison is 131 to 110.