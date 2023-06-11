Bagnaia’s Sprint-GP race double changed the top of the drivers’ standings, with the world champion getting ahead of Bezzecchi and Martin getting tricky
It was a challenge in the family before and it still is, but with different margins. Francesco Bagnaia’s double success in the Italian GP at Mugello changes the top of the MotoGP championship standings, with the world champion extending decisively. On the eve of Mugello Bagnaia had only 1 point margin over Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 team), rival but friend of growth and training at Valentino Rossi’s Academy and now they are 21. Pecco’s full booty on the Tuscan hills was decisive, coinciding with the second place of Bezzecchi in the sprint and with the 8th in the race: now their comparison is 131 to 110.
increased detachment
In this way Pecco dug the gap of 21 current points on the rider of the VR46, with a rather uncomfortable third behind them. In fact, Jorge Martin is now in third place in the World Championship, who has risen to 107, overtaking Brad Binder, who is fourth at 92. Here we see the entire MotoGP world championship standings in which, thanks to Luca Marini, there are three Italians in the first six positions.
