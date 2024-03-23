Bagnaia remains leader, Martin gets closer
|Pos.
|Pilot
|Motorcycle
|Points
|1
|F. Bagnaia
|Ducati
|37
|2
|J. Martin
|Ducati
|35
|3
|B. Binder
|KTM
|29
|4
|M. Marquez
|Ducati
|27
|5
|E. Bastianini
|Ducati
|19
|6
|M. Viñales
|Aprilia
|19
|7
|A. Espargarò
|Aprilia
|17
|8
|A. Marquez
|Ducati
|13
|9
|P. Acosta
|GasGas
|12
|10
|F. Di Giannantonio
|Ducati
|9
|11
|F. Quartararo
|Yamaha
|6
|12
|J. Miller
|KTM
|5
|13
|J. Zarco
|Honda
|4
|14
|J. Mir
|Honda
|3
|15
|M. Bezzecchi
|Ducati
|2
|16
|M. Oliveira
|Aprilia
|1
|17
|A. Fernandez
|KTM
|0
|18
|F. Morbidelli
|Ducati
|0
|19
|T. Nakagami
|Honda
|0
|20
|L. Marini
|Honda
|0
|21
|A. Rins
|Yamaha
|0
|22
|R. Fernandez
|Aprilia
|0
Brad Binder's fall in Sprint of Portimao allowed Jorge Martin to return to occupy the place of honor, two points behind the leader Francesco Bagnaia, fourth today after making a mistake when he was leader of the race.
There are two points difference between Bagnaia and Martin, Binder is third, chased by Marc Marquezsecond today and in the top-3 for the first time with Ducati.
It also unlocked Jack Miller after zero in Lusail, five points for the best KTM-GasGas rider at the finish line.
