Bagnaia remains leader, Martin gets closer

Pos. Pilot Motorcycle Points 1 F. Bagnaia Ducati 37 2 J. Martin Ducati 35 3 B. Binder KTM 29 4 M. Marquez Ducati 27 5 E. Bastianini Ducati 19 6 M. Viñales Aprilia 19 7 A. Espargarò Aprilia 17 8 A. Marquez Ducati 13 9 P. Acosta GasGas 12 10 F. Di Giannantonio Ducati 9 11 F. Quartararo Yamaha 6 12 J. Miller KTM 5 13 J. Zarco Honda 4 14 J. Mir Honda 3 15 M. Bezzecchi Ducati 2 16 M. Oliveira Aprilia 1 17 A. Fernandez KTM 0 18 F. Morbidelli Ducati 0 19 T. Nakagami Honda 0 20 L. Marini Honda 0 21 A. Rins Yamaha 0 22 R. Fernandez Aprilia 0

Brad Binder's fall in Sprint of Portimao allowed Jorge Martin to return to occupy the place of honor, two points behind the leader Francesco Bagnaia, fourth today after making a mistake when he was leader of the race.

There are two points difference between Bagnaia and Martin, Binder is third, chased by Marc Marquezsecond today and in the top-3 for the first time with Ducati.

It also unlocked Jack Miller after zero in Lusail, five points for the best KTM-GasGas rider at the finish line.