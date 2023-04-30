At some point in the spring of 1944, Anne Frank—in Spain it was not published under its original name until just a few years ago—was always Ana Frank’s diary, but now all editions respect the girl’s name—he listens on the radio, from the Secret Annex, the tiny and stifling house hidden behind a filing cabinet at 263 Prinsengracht, Amsterdam, where he spent two years sharing a room with a 40-something office worker, a speech by the Dutch Minister of Education in exile in which he says that, after the war, everything that was written during the Nazi occupation will be published in order to “record the suffering of the Dutch people” . Including newspapers. So, convinced that what she had been doing was going to fulfill her dream (“I will not be insignificant, I will work in the world and for the people!”, she notes at that moment), she begins to keep a diary parallel to her famous diary. in which he cleans up some paragraphs and deletes others. Meanwhile, he continues to write the original, without being able to suspect to what extent this would be “falsified, reduced, infantilized and sentimentalized”, as the novelist and essayist Cynthia Ozick points out, until finishing his “falsified, corny” and “impudent and arrogantly denied” story. .

More information

A good example was given just two weeks ago. An institute in Indian River County, Florida, Vero Beach, banned the graphic novel based on the diary —adapted by filmmaker Ari Folman, son of survivors of the Nazi genocide, and cartoonist David Polonsky, in 2017— on the grounds that “whitewashed the Holocaust.” Although, in reality, what Moms For Liberty – the association that promoted the censorship, which extended to the rest of the county’s institutes – seemed to dislike was the “explicitly sexual” content of the work in question. There is a scene in which Anne Frank asks a friend to undress in front of her so she can see her. She will too. Looking at the nude statues in the history books has begun to upset her, and she wants to see what happens to a real body other than her own. When it is discovered that in the original manuscript – intervened by her father, Otto Frank, the first and greatest appropriationist— the teenager included explicit anatomical descriptions —of her own clitoris—, which could not be read until the scholar Mirjam Pressler rescued them, the grievance is even greater.

Cover of the essay ‘To whom does Anne Frank belong?’, by Cynthia Ozick. Alpha Decay

Ozick makes an inventory of appropriations and distortions —such as the one just mentioned— in the essay Who does Anne Frank belong to? (Alpha Decay), a gripping and must-read compendium that begins with an insight into the kind of writer (and activist) Anne Frank might have been today had she not died of typhus in the Bergen-Belsen concentration camp in 1945. A committed woman, whose career “would be closer to that of Nadine Gordimer, let’s say, than that of Françoise Sagan.” And then he focuses on the figure of Otto Frank, the first to manipulate the text, suppressing what he did not like and which would have put the family in a bad light in the first place —including the fits of rage that the girl felt when dealing with her mother. —and to humanity later, and infantilizing, along the way, the terrifying nature of a work that, despite charging against the horribleness of the world, ended up reduced to the phrase: “I still believe, despite everything, in the goodness of being human”. “Otto Frank grew up with the social need to please those around him without offending anyone. He was more worthy, and safer, to praise than blame,” says Ozick.

After all, he had before him “the vast post-war world that the newspaper opened up for him.” And that she knew how to take advantage of it. The way she even she tried—and did—replace her daughter with an American teenager, a suburban girl named Cara Wilson who wrote to her claiming to have identified with Anne’s adolescent frustrations. Otto corresponded with her for years—allowing her to frivolize terribly in each of her letters, comparing himself to Anne—he sent her gifts when her children were born, and shamelessly published a compilation of her letters under the title Love, Otto —Love, Otto– in 1995.

In the identification is the first erasure, Ozick sentence, since nothing is comparable to the Holocaust. And part of the blame lay with the theatrical version that came to Broadway in 1955 —infinite litigation involved, all told in An Obsession with Anne Frank, by Lawrence Graver—, which won the Pulitzer Prize and greatly influenced the way the newspaper was read. Of her, Wilson herself told Otto in one of her letters that it was the story “amusing, hopeful, of a happy girl.”

That the first German translator of the text decided to sweeten everything that was said about the Germans—with Otto’s approval—evidence, for Ozick, the lack of respect that existed from the beginning. “A work loaded with profound truth has become an instrument of half-truths, substitute truths or denials of the truth”, says the writer.

In 2026, Anne Frank’s Diary it will pass into the public domain and the Basel-based foundation his father created (Anne Frank Fonds) will no longer control his legacy. It is probable that unauthorized versions of it will then be published, says Martín Schifino, one of its editors in Spain, where last year the Complete works (Plaza & Janes). What do the Complete works? The diary that is known and the complete version that Mirjam Pressler edited, “in which she elaborates a continuous account of version A and B,” says Schifino. That is, the original diary and the one that Anne Frank herself began to clean. In addition, there is unpublished material: letters, reflections, photographs and essays by well-known historians, including one entitled The history of the reception of the newspaper.

But the sales of Complete works they have been symbolic compared to those of the newspaper, which has always been “fireproof” in that sense, says Schifino. The editor of DeBolsillo, the label with the most sales Anne Frank’s Diary, says that the version published in Spain was updated with paratexts in 2021, but that it has not changed since the 1990s. Of course, in September, Plaza & Janés will add a new title to the reinterpretation of the myth: My friend Anne Frank, the memories of Hannah Pick-Goslar, his childhood companion, with whom he met again in the concentration camp. It seems difficult for her not to go with the flow and describe her as the world knows her, “putting a blindfold on the story,” according to Ozick. Although maybe I will. And in any case, as the writer says, each well-intentioned gesture of approaching the work of Anne Frank to disseminate it has contributed to subverting history, has made its purity “impure”, there is no other explanation than the feeling that it was an unprotected something. Something sold, in the worst sense, by his own father from the beginning and therefore could be used as expediently as he wanted. And so, “sanctified and indulgent, stripped of obscurity,” Anne Frank lives on.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT