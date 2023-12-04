NOnly a very few select people are capable of such insight and clarity as Robert Habeck: “We are surrounded by reality.” So the world does not yet fit into the party program and coalition agreement. But it will be made to fit – just how is still up in the air. The really big opportunity to create is here.

Actually, they always exist, especially in times of crisis. But it has now been reminded once again under the equally self-evident obligation to comply with the constitution in the form of the debt brake. What an opportunity for a government, but also for every coalition partner, to sharpen its profile and cut off old habits!

Not from this world

The social issue in particular should be close to everyone’s heart. Of course, you have to be able to afford to vote green. But it cannot be in the interests of a party interested in justice, or one that calls itself social democratic, that hard-working people have little more in their pockets than recipients of citizens’ money. A proud name, but that is false pride.

The welfare state must not abandon anyone and give up on anyone. But he must also not create any incentive to live solely from the community fund. The SPD chairwoman’s mantra that the weakest people should not be saved is out of this world. She is not interested in the truly poor; Politics is made for one’s own needs and clever profiteers from the welfare state.

“Labor and social affairs” – this is still by far the largest budget in the budget. The idea that this permanent gigantic position would be untouchable from the outset is adventurous. Of course, there are constitutional requirements here too – but also leeway. The social peace that still characterizes this country is not based on unconditional distributions, but on dignity and freedom. The welfare state goes to the dogs when the pension recipient becomes a role model.