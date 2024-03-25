A single father with a mother in need of care does not represent a standard family. And yet the example says a lot about the German welfare state, as an explosive study now shows. Where there is a problem – and how basic child welfare could be saved.

A current reason for the study was the basic child welfare project, with which the traffic light coalition wants to make it easier for families to access child-related services. Image: dpa

Dhe example of a single father with a mother in need of care does not represent a standard family. But it says a lot about the German welfare state. There are 12 different social benefits for this family, which 8 different bodies are responsible for approving. This is what it says in a new fundamental report that the Regulatory Control Council, the federal government's bureaucracy watchdog body, commissioned from the consulting firm Deloitte. The report shows “ways out of the complexity trap” – towards a simpler welfare state that achieves more with less effort. It is available to the FAZ in advance.

“The German welfare state is too bureaucratic,” says Lutz Goebel, chairman of the Regulatory Control Council, justifying the investigation. “Its structures are too confusing, its services far too often do not reach those affected.” He therefore sees social policy as facing a major long-overdue task: instead of always tinkering with individual services for this or that target group, a real reform of the entire welfare state structure is necessary , so to speak, a core renovation to the current state of building technology.