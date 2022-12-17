ReconstructionEveryone kept thinking: it can’t get any crazier, can it? And yet it got crazier every time. So much so that hundreds of people slept on the grass in Ter Apel for weeks. Only when mayor Jaap Velema had the ‘corona tents’ removed from the application center did the scope of the crisis become clear, according to a reconstruction of this site. “The Netherlands has fallen through a moral lower limit.”