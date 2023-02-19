VFrom afar you can hear the hearse coming. They bring Volodymyr. “The flags gone,” says Lieutenant Slawik at the entrance to the village. “The chapel over here.” Lieutenant Slawik’s real name is Jaroslaw Hawjanetz, and he is the head of the Wojenkomat, i.e. the War Commissariat in Monastyryska. That’s the town two valleys down. He has become an important man since the war: the officer who drafts the soldiers. But because he’s from here, everyone just calls him Slavik. And Volodymyr, whom they are bringing now, that was the joiner Stadnytsky. He had two children, a wife, an elderly mother and a garden with ducks. His house is here in Korschowa, a little village in the hills outside the city. The house is freshly plastered, because things were slowly improving with Korschova before the Russians came.

Now Volodymyr is dead. He has been missing since the fighting for Cherson last September. They found his body in November, and in January the doctors confirmed it was him.

The hearse has come around the bend and they form a line: soldiers, flags, priests, the brass band. It’s midday. All of Korshowa is on its feet, but although there are so many people on the street, it is as quiet as if it were midnight. Now they’ve unloaded the coffin from the car in front of the village entrance, the funeral procession starts, and all you can still hear is the crunching of shoes in the gravel.

The children are stiff as stone, the mother is crying

The village is actually just a bumpy road with houses and draw wells to the right and left. But now it seems almost solemn. The neighbors have put candles by the wayside, and while the soldiers are carrying Volodymyr’s coffin to his house, people are standing in all the courtyard gates. Many are kneeling in the gravel, looking down at the ground: women, men, children. They wait in silence until the coffin is over, then get up and walk after it, still in silence.

In the yard of the house where Volodymyr lived, the Bread of Tears is on a table, next to it are relatives and the chapel. Out on the street the whole village. The wife and children are as rigid as stone, the mother is crying and swaying. Neighbors support them. Now the soldiers hold the flag over the coffin, and Lieutenant Slawik reads out a short greeting. It’s not the first time he’s done this. The district here in western Ukraine is far away from the front. But the war is near. He comes to people’s houses in coffins, and then Slavik is always there.







That’s his job: first he takes the marching orders to the living, then he brings the dead back to their homes, and finally he arranges the burials. Then, he says, he can’t look the women in the eye. Nobody blames him, but he still feels guilty. Now, in the courtyard in front of Volodymyr’s coffin, he opens a black cardboard folder: the document with the farewell formula. He reads out the terse military salute, and his voice sounds official and harsh.



When the dead return home, the village is on its feet: soldiers carry the carpenter Volodymyr Stadnytzkij to the Korschova cemetery.

Image: Daniel Pilar



The next day eight sad people gather in the Wojenkomat, the military commissariat of Monastyryska. Three are the wives of men who died at the front, one is the mother of a dead man. Four are her children. There are sandbags in the windows with a narrow shooting gap in the middle.