Within a week, two German states held regional elections. One was the most populous in the country, the state of North Rhine-Westphalia, while the other was the strategic state of Schleswig-Holstein. Analyzing the results of the elections, one notes the constant rise of the German greens, while the war in Ukraine may have affected the performance of the nationalist right.

First, on May 8, it was the turn of Schleswig-Holstein voters. Elections to state parliaments, the Landtagare similar to elections for the federal parliament, the Bundestag. First, in the sense that Germany does not adopt a pure district system, but mixed proportional representation, precisely to count expressive votes of candidates who lost in their districts.

Each voter votes in two elections. In one, he votes for his district candidate. In the other, in your favorite party, in a proportional list. Elections are also similar in the sense that a governor is not elected as in Brazil, but a parliament is elected that, internally, forms a government coalition to determine the minister-president, in a similar way to the process of choosing the federal chancellor.

Schleswig-Holstein

In the northern state, 69 parliamentarians are chosen and 60.4% of voters attended. Two state results are notable, but first the numbers. In first place was the conservative Christian Democratic Union, with 43% of the vote and 34 seats, increasing its bench by nine deputies, with an 11% increase in the electorate. The party was the biggest winner of the elections both in absolute numbers and in relative growth.

In second place were the Greens, with 14 seats and 18.3% of the votes, an increase of more than 5%. In third place was the Social Democrat, SPD, which currently governs the country, with just 16% of the vote, losing 11% of the electorate and nine seats, leaving only twelve. The Liberals also dwindled and were left with just 6.4% of the vote, with five final seats.

The first notable result is precisely the fifth place in the election, the Voters’ Association of South Schleswig, with 5.7% of the vote and four seats. Known by the German acronym SSW, the party represents the Danish and Frisian minority in the region, which was held by Denmark until 1864, when Prussia and Austria won the Second War of the Duchies.

As a minority party, the SSW does not need to pass the 5% barrier clause to be in the Landtag, but it achieved this result for the first time since post-World War II, in its best electoral result. Who was in the state parliament but did not comply with the barrier clause was the Alternative for Germany, the AfD, of the nationalist right.

War in Ukraine

The AfD got only 4.4% of the vote and, therefore, will not be in the Landtag, where it had five deputies. The party’s defeat is at least partially connected to the conflict in Ukraine, as the AfD has many public ties to Vladimir Putin’s Russian government, including receiving funds. The invasion of Ukraine by Russian aggression affected the party’s image with part of the German public.

The war also eroded the image of the federal government of Chancellor Olaf Scholz, a Social Democrat, charged with not doing enough to reduce Russian energy consumption and increase military aid to Ukrainians. That is, the war also affected the vote for the SPD and strengthened the other major German party, the CDU. As a result, the CDU needs just one more chair to govern the state.

To this end, the CDU can form simple coalitions with the smaller parties in the Landtag, such as the Liberals or the SSW, which will not charge too high a price for their support, while the Greens will play a leading role as state opposition leaders. The same wear and tear of the SPD and the AfD can be seen in the other regional election, on May 15, in North Rhine-Westphalia, the most populous state in the country.

North Rhine-Westphalia

Voter turnout was just 55%, the lowest since German reunification. The CDU also took first place, with 35.7% of the vote and 76 of the 195 seats in the Landtag, an increase of four deputies. The Social Democrats came in second with 56 seats and 26.7% of the vote, losing thirteen seats. In third place was the big winner of the elections, the Greens.

Our readers have known for a long time that the Green Party is constantly achieving good regional results in Germany, foreseeing the possibility, which has materialized, that the Greens would be essential for the formation of a federal coalition. In the election on the 15th, they won 18% of the votes and 39 seats, growing 11.8% and winning 25 seats more than before, the biggest increase in the election.

The Liberals were the biggest losers, with just 12 seats and 5.9% of the vote, losing 16 seats. Closes the regional parliament to the AfD, with twelve seats and 5.4% of the votes, with four deputies less. The state will likely go through more complicated negotiations to form a government, with three possible coalitions. First, the “Grand Coalition” of the two major parties, the CDU and the Social Democrats.

The two parties together would have 132 seats, well beyond the 98 needed for the majority. Another possibility is a CDU-Green coalition, which already governs two other German states, in Baden-Württemberg and Hesse, in addition to being part of triple coalitions in two others, Brandenburg and Saxony. This possibility is currently the strongest in the state.

Finally, if the CDU fails to form a governing coalition, the task can be passed to the second party, the Social Democrats. In this case, the “Traffic Signal Coalition” could be repeated, the same one that governs the country, among the Social Democrats, Reds, Liberals, Yellows, and the Greens. This, however, is the most distant possibility at the moment.

The two recent elections are two more examples of the constant growth of the German Green party, which today has the largest federal bench in its history. It is also the largest caucus in one state and one of the three largest in another nine, consolidating a position of third party force in Germany. Since it came to be coveted by the Alternative for Germany, today increasingly weakened.