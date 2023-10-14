In a stunning and brutal attack on Israeli territory, Hamas carried out a massacre last weekend. Hundreds of dead, an unknown number of hostages, and a nation in shock. Since then, Israel has carried out large-scale attacks on Gaza. The consequences for the civilian population are disastrous, and there are also hundreds of victims.

The conflict between Israel and Palestine has also occupied the Netherlands since the founding of the state of Israel. In these Hague Affairs you will hear from Guus Valk, Pim van den Dool and Michel Kerres how thinking about the conflict has changed in politics in The Hague over the years, how parties positioned themselves last week and what influence the attack has on politics worldwide.

