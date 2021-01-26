There are five wreaths on track 17 at Grunewald train station in southwest Berlin. They have dropped representatives from five major German companies: Deutsche Bahn, Deutsche Bank, the Borussia Dortmund football club, Daimler AG and Volkswagen, all of which have committed themselves to the fight against anti-Semitism.

On October 18, 1941, the first deportation train headed east to the Nazi labor and concentration camps from the track at Grunewald station. On that day 1,013 people were sent to their deaths from this place, by the end of the war there were more than 50,000 German Jews.

If the pandemic were not at such a critical point, the memorial ceremony of the Friends of Yad Yashem Germany would have taken place on Tuesday on platform 17. But for this year’s Holocaust Remembrance Day on Wednesday, the wreath-laying ceremony was recorded in advance and published online.

The event focused on a joint declaration against anti-Semitism signed by the five companies. The declaration is particularly symbolic because the former Reichsbahn, now Deutsche Bahn, deported people on their trains and was part of the Nazi machinery of extermination.

Because the former Reichsbank, today Deutsche Bank, profited from trading in the gold of murdered Jews. And because in 1944 every second “employee” at Daimler-Benz was a slave laborer.

Companies sign anti-Semitism definition

Now, in the statement, the five companies adopt the International Holocaust Remembrance Alliance’s working definition of anti-Semitism. It says, “Anti-Semitism is a certain perception of Jews that can be expressed as hatred of Jews.” Anti-Semitism is directed, in word or deed, against Jewish or non-Jewish individuals and their property as well as against Jewish community or religious institutions .

Ruth Ur, managing director of the Yad Vashem Circle of Friends, wanted the corporations to “inspire others to do the same”. Josef Schuster, President of the Central Council of Jews, emphasized: “To remember does not mean sticking to the past.” The adoption of the definition is so important because we can only fight anti-Semitism “if we name and recognize it”.

In personal speeches, Ola Källenius, Chairman of the Board of Management of Daimler, and Bahn boss Richard Lutz emphasized how moving and formative for them their visits to the Yad Vashem Memorial in Jerusalem. Accordingly, Lutz, who, according to his own statement, is the first railway boss to visit the Holocaust memorial, particularly touched the individual fates exhibited there and made comprehensible.

Online commemoration during the pandemic: digital profiles and hashtag #WeRemember

Due to the corona pandemic, there is no major commemoration in Jerusalem itself. But here, too, a digital solution has been found: The “IRemember Wall“Project makes it possible to learn about the stories of some of the six million Jews who were murdered.

The project puts together some profiles of victims of the Holocaust on a digital pin board. Users can share the profiles on social media such as Facebook and Twitter and thus commemorate them. To this end, Yad Vashem is cooperating with the digital company Facebook.

“By working with Facebook, we can reach a wider international audience. This is crucial to keep the memory of the Jewish victims and the significance of the Holocaust alive, ”explains Iris Rosenberg, head of Yad Vashem’s communications department.

In times of the pandemic, it is essential to switch to digital space, where there is no physical remembrance. The World Jewish Congress and the Auschwitz-Birkenau State Museum will also remember the victims of the Holocaust online. To this end, the institutions started the #WeRemember campaign, which is to lead to a video project.

Anyone who uploaded a picture of themselves to the social networks could take part in the campaign. In the picture, users should hold up a sign that says “#WeRemember”. The photos will be shown on Holocaust Remembrance Day at the Auschwitz-Birkenau Memorial.

Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also emphasized on Tuesday how important digital commemoration is. “Even if we can only do this virtually on these days determined by the pandemic, common commemoration is no less important to us. “

And further: “We have to keep our senses awake, recognize prejudice and conspiracy theories and counter them with reason, passion and determination. “