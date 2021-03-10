Chile now occupies the world podium in the administration of the coronavirus vaccine, with an average of 1.67 doses per 100 inhabitants, surpassing the other “champion” in vaccination: Israel, with 1.20 doses.

Specifically, a total of 4,176,094 people have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 in Chile, which represents more than 21% of the population total of the country.

Of all of them, 772,389 have already received both doses.

How is the vaccination plan

The vaccination campaign deployed by Chilean health institutions is leader in Latin America, and one of the best in the world. Bases its success on wide network of primary care distributed throughout a territory of more than 4,200 kilometers.

The other key factor is skill in the negotiation of vaccines, which has served to guarantee 35 million doses, of which 10 million have already arrived in Chile, adding shipments of different laboratories, with the Chinese contribution from Sinovac being the majority.

Chile began vaccinating in early February, after receiving four million doses of the vaccine developed by Sinovac.

The country launched from day one a very neat scheme of vaccination, week by week, indicating the priority groups, the days and places where they should be vaccinated. That scheme became public so that it was within the reach of the entire population.

Chile called its plan “I get vaccinated”, which started the first week of February with health personnel, nursing home residents and older adults between 90 years or more and 85 years.

The vaccines were applied in hospitals, clinics, private and public vaccinations and in specially assigned institutions.

Chile placed the priority on older adults, under the criterion that they tend to get sicker, get sicker more seriously, compromise the infrastructure of Intensive Care Units and, in addition, have a higher fatality rate. “That is why we have put them first in line,” they explained from the government.

By the second week of February, the list of people to be vaccinated was extended to people between 84 and 71 years, vaccinated in private and public vaccinations.

That same week they could also be vaccinated:

Personnel essential functions direct attention to citizens

Personnel of the Security and Order Forces, Armed Forces deployed in the coronavirus action plan

Personnel performing critical functions of the State

The requirement to receive the vaccines was to present documents that prove their activity.

The government then followed with older adults between 65 and 80 years and, also, with those people who have chronic diseases.

Next on the list are the education workers and basic services personnel that “are essential for Chilean families.”

Only afterwards, does the general population follow in descending order of age.

The situation of the pandemic

Meanwhile, the pandemic does not stop in Chile, although with declining numbers. This Tuesday, the ministry reported 3,528 new cases of COVID-19, attenuating for the second consecutive day the rebound in infections that had been punishing the country in recent days, with peaks of more than 5,000 cases that had not been registered since June 2020.

The total number of people who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the arrival of the pandemic reached 864,064, of which 28,317 are in the active stage and 814,088 are recovered cases.

Regarding deaths, in the last 24 hours there were 19 deaths from causes associated with COVID-19, raising the total number of deaths to 21,182 in the country.

