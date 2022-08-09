The United States, heirs to the maritime domain of England, took advantage of the war in Ukraine to further distance Europe from Russia and China.

With strong Western sanctions on the country led by Vladimir Putin and with NATO with an increasingly clear mission against anti-democratic countries, including China, the Americans aim to dominate the rich European market.

The Chinese form the largest population in the world and are the largest exporters of goods on the planet, making China the great adversary of the Americans in a Cold War 2.0. This reality justifies the recent conflicts in Taiwan, the largest exporter of chips for the 5G internet.

At the same time, Russia, the former Soviet Union (USSR), after the invasion of Ukraine, helps to strengthen, once again, the ideological differences between Westerners and Easterners.

USA vs Russia: the race for the heart of the world

The Soviet Union, which included Russia and several neighboring countries until the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 and the dissolution of the USSR in 1991, covered over 22 million square meters. Today, despite the territorial loss, Russia is still the largest country in the world in terms of area, it has more than 17 million square meters, in addition to having, at the same time, an outlet to the sea and a wide land structure for railways.

These Russian characteristics were on the list of what came to be considered, in the early 20th century, as the “heart of the earth” (heartland, in the English term), by the British geographer John Mackinder. The heart of the world would be this place with exits to the sea, but also with railroad structure in exits by land, natural resources and good areas for agriculture.

For Mackinder, the British model of dominance – similar to that of the Americans at the time – across the ocean was numbered and whoever dominated the heartland would control the world. His concept influenced important historical episodes and can still be found in contemporary geopolitical movements.

Mackinder inspired authorities of different ideologies. Through him, for example, the American diplomat George Kennan encouraged the country’s then president, Harry Truman, in 1947, to contain the Soviet Union and communist expansion.

If Russia had joined Germany in the 20th century, there would have been great chances that they would have become this world power together. If more European countries were lined up, geographically connecting Russia and China, in Eurasia, it would create a giant unbeatable enemy for the Americans.

History books say that the Cold War ended with the dissolution of the Soviet Union in 1991, but today we are sure that it was only latent until the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

USA vs China: the technological and commercial race

It is evident that, in addition to Mackinder’s concept, today the heart of the earth would gain a lot from China’s commercial capacity.

“The Chinese made the most of the logic of the 18th century British, that whoever controls trade rules the world. The middleman earns more than the producer and the seller”, says professor of International Relations and political scientist Marcelo Suano . “A China close to Europe would be Mackinder’s nightmare,” he points out.

Taiwan, yet another stage of disputes between West and East, also exposes the imperialism of the great powers. Today, China’s self-proclaimed independent island is the biggest exporter of chips for 5G technology. While the United States leads in intelligence in this field, China leads the development of antennas.

In this technological cold war, in addition to geographical advantages, whoever controls trade comes out ahead. Having the richest countries in the world by your side is guaranteeing part of the consumer market for this new product that has the potential to enrich nations.

“The two tech giants see the EU market as a fantastic opportunity to give them global leadership in one of the most profitable markets in the world. Participation in the EU market is fundamental in its political and economic strategy to achieve global leadership”, points out ARP Digital analyst Nelson Ricardo Fernandes.

The War in Ukraine and the Geopolitical Reorganization

The invasion of Ukraine was what the United States needed to encourage Westerners to sanction Russia, one of the great historical candidates for world domination. This geopolitical movement can favor the Americans in this fight for the new technology market, because it affects not only the country commanded by Vladimir Putin, but also all anti-democratic nations.

According to Fernandes, the policy approach adopted by the US is to keep Russia and China away from the G7 bloc to reduce their sphere of influence in the European Union. The position of the current US administration, under Joe Biden, is to “convince democratic nations not to do business with countries that do not share the same democratic values ​​supported by European countries”.

NATO, for example, changed its mission statement from “defending Europe against a Russian invasion” to “defending democratic values ​​against undemocratic regimes”.

Thus, if Taiwan is also invaded – China is already demonstrating militarily on the neighboring island -, the major exporter of raw material for 5G may cut ties with the Asian giant. Or it could simply be that the world is even more clearly divided between Westerners and Easterners, making China and Russia’s relations with the important and rich European market difficult.